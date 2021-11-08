RVelectricity™ – Just Ask Mike (J.A.M.): Baby, it’s cold inside! Monitoring RV temps

Welcome to my J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session, a weekly column where I answer your basic electrical questions. If you’re a newbie who’s never plugged in a shore power cord (or ask – what’s a shore power cord?), or wonder why your daughter’s hair dryer keeps tripping the circuit breaker, this column is for you. Send your questions to Mike Sokol at mike (at) noshockzone.org with the subject line – JAM. Today I discuss monitoring RV temperatures with a Govee thermometer.

Dear Mike,

We’re full-timing in a northern state and now that it’s getting colder we worry about freezing pipes under the floor of the RV. There’s access to this compartment via an outside door, and I’m thinking about hanging a 100-watt light bulb there to keep it warm (as you’ve suggested in the past). But is there an easy way to monitor the actual temperature without running wires or opening up the door and sticking a thermometer in the compartment to check the temp. Any ideas? —Chilly Cathy

Dear CC,

I just so happen to know of a great solution that’s cheap and easy. While I’ve not used it in an RV for your application, this is what I used to monitor the freezer and refrigerator temperatures during my Dometic 12-volt compressor tests, as well as my wife’s new greenhouse. So it works in those situations, I’m sure it will do a good job of monitoring the temp in your RV living space as well as the underworld.

I discovered Govee thermometers a few years ago and regularly use one in my lab to monitor temperature and humidity. But last summer I found they made a version with a remote sensor for the outside temps as well.

There are also Govee thermometer versions that include multiple remote sensors as well as Wi-Fi connectivity. But today I’m going to focus on the basic In/Out version with Bluetooth connection to your smartphone app.

Simple operation without an app

In its simplest form there’s an inside control unit with its own temp and humidity sensors, plus an outside sensor that’s connected to the controller via its own Bluetooth connection. And if you want to only monitor the current inside/outside temps and humidity, you never have to connect this to your phone with the Govee app. The controller can also let you see what the minimum and max temps were. Here’s what the first page of the app looks like, which is great as a way to look at the temps in your RV living space and basement without getting out of bed.

But what about the Govee app?

Well, when you install the free Govee app on your smartphone a veritable plethora of features and data become available. You can see the temp and humidity of each sensor as well as the battery life (takes 2 AAA batteries for each unit).

That’s great as it is, but there’s much more under the hood once you take a look

More power!

But scroll to the next page of the phone app and the data logger kicks in. All that time you’ve been lounging in your bed the main controller has been logging the temp humidity every minute. Not only can you see the current temps, it includes a data log chart of the last hour, day, week, and year. Holy data, batman… this thing is great!

This lets you monitor how low the temperature in your RV basement dropped to at night, as well as any increased humidity that could be a hint that there’s a water leak somewhere.

And there’s even more!

On the Govee site you can get versions that will monitor multiple temperature zones at the same time as well as let you set high and low temperature alarms. This seems like a great monitoring system for your RV, whether it’s sitting in your backyard, or you’re camping in it full-time.

OK, everyone. Remember that electricity is a useful and powerful force, so we all need to pay attention to safety precautions while using it.

Let’s keep warm out there….

