RVelectricity – Just Ask Mike (J.A.M.): Ketchup update: Popsicles?

Welcome to my J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session, a weekly column where I answer your basic electrical questions. If you’re a newbie who’s never plugged in a shore power cord (or ask – what’s a shore power cord?), or wonder why your daughter’s hair dryer keeps tripping the circuit breaker, this column is for you. Send your questions to Mike Sokol at mike (at) noshockzone.org with the subject line – JAM. Today, just for kicks, I discuss ketchup popsicles.



Dear Readers,



Whoda thunk?

Those goofy Canadians (and I do love my Canadian friends) have come up with something so strange, so off the wall, that I just have to cover it here.

As you probably know, I have strong feelings about ketchup and what not to put it on. So, ketchup on meatloaf is great… ketchup on hotdogs is a no-go. Ketchup on french fries is a necessity… ketchup on steak—OMG, NO! I’m still on the fence about ketchup on eggs, but I do like a little hot-sauce on the side. So what’s all the controversy about? Read on and find out…

Ketchup Popsicle madness!

Canadians have a long history of offbeat foods that we love or hate, such as Canadian bacon (yes, it’s really ham) and cheese curds (looks pretty disgusting to me). But here’s what’s going on now…

"Canadian ketchup brand French's has unleashed a ketchup-flavored popsicle in honor of summer, and it's sparked some strong sections from social media users. Dubbed the "Frenchsicle," the unusual treat will only be available in select pop-up locations on Thursday. The controversial popsicle is part of a collaboration between French's and Happy Pops, a Canadian ice pops company that uses natural, gluten-free ingredients for their products."

Have they gone too far?

Some things are sacrosanct. They have been around for so long that they’ve been woven into the threads of society. Pull on one thread and the entire fabric of the space/time continuum could be ripped to shreds with unforeseen consequences! (Yes, I’m still a Trekkie.)

So, I’m asking you to respond to this poll. Do you love the idea of ketchup-flavored popsicles? Hate it? Don’t care either way? Please respond to the poll below and be counted. Plus, if I can get a sample I’m even willing to try one and do a review.

OK, everyone. Remember that electricity is a useful and powerful force, so we all need to pay attention to safety precautions while using it, e.g., don’t stick your Ketchup Popsicle in an electrical outlet.

Let’s play safe out there…

Send your questions to me at my new RVelectricity forum here.

