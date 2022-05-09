RVelectricity – Just Ask Mike (J.A.M.): A Nutella vs. peanut butter poll

Welcome to my J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session, a weekly column where I answer your basic electrical questions. If you’re a newbie who’s never plugged in a shore power cord (or ask – what’s a shore power cord?), or wonder why your daughter’s hair dryer keeps tripping the circuit breaker, this column is for you. Send your questions to Mike Sokol at mike (at) noshockzone.org with the subject line – JAM. Today, just for fun, we have a Nutella vs. peanut butter poll.



Dear Readers,

My wife, Linda, and I visited Italy for 10 days last month and had a wonderful time. This vacation trip was canceled and rescheduled three times since 2020, so we were really looking forward to this trip and especially to seeing the Tuscany and Chianti regions. (Linda loves “Under the Tuscan Sun,” with Diane Lane.)

This was just the appetizer for two!

I was prepared to eat and drink a lot, and I was not disappointed. In fact, the food and wine surpassed all my expectations, plus there was one bonus food I never expected. But more on that shortly.

In any event, I was always stuffed to the gills and they kept offering more. Any time I gave in for one more serving of ravioli, they applauded me, saying, “Bravo, Mike! Bravo!” I now expect that same applause when I overeat at home—but it hasn’t happened yet.

That’s a whole lotta wine…

Linda and I visited multiple vineyards and olive groves. We discovered that wine is served with every meal, with the possible exception of breakfast, where espresso rules.

Italians been growing grapes and making wine for many generations, so they know a thing or two about it. Every farm we visited had their own grape vines and olive trees with a press in the garage or outbuilding. And the olive oil was unlike anything I’ve tasted here in the States. Yes, I brought back a lot of wine and olive oil.

Nutella seems to be the National Food of Italy

They put Nutella in and on everything in Italy. So there was Nutella in puff pastries, Nutella on pizza, and heaven only knows what else. This was my first taste of Nutella EVER—and I really loved it. So, once we flew back home the very next day my wife bought me my first jar of Nutella.

Please take the poll and leave a comment

Since my Ketchup vs. Mustard on Hot Dogs was such a popular poll, I’ve decided to ask the same question about Nutella vs. Peanut Butter. Please answer the poll below and comment on your first (or last) Nutella experience.

OK, everyone. No matter whether you prefer Nutella or peanut butter, remember that electricity is a useful and powerful force, so we all need to pay attention to safety precautions while using it—or no more Nutella or PB for you.

Let’s play safe out there….

Send your questions to me at my new RVelectricity forum here.

Mike Sokol is an electrical and professional sound expert with 50+ years in the industry. His excellent book RV Electrical Safety is available at Amazon.com. For more info on Mike’s qualifications as an electrical expert, click here.



