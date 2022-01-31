RVelectricity™ – Just Ask Mike (J.A.M.): The Mike and Tony Quartzsite Show Preview

Welcome to my J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session, a weekly column where I answer your basic electrical questions. If you’re a newbie who’s never plugged in a shore power cord (or ask – what’s a shore power cord?), or wonder why your daughter’s hair dryer keeps tripping the circuit breaker, this column is for you. Send your questions to Mike Sokol at mike (at) noshockzone.org with the subject line – JAM. Today I briefly discuss “The Mike and Tony Quartzsite Show.”



Dear Mike,

Did I see you at the Quartzsite show last week? I saw you online with Tony Barthel, but I couldn’t find you anywhere on site. And what were you two geeks talking about? —Sam the Sham

Dear Sam,

Well, through the miracle of cellular data and the very efficient codec in Zoom, I was able to enjoy a crab cake sandwich at my FunkWorks Lab in Maryland at 11 a.m. on Friday.

And within the hour I sat down in my office/studio, turned on the lights and cameras, hit the Zoom button, and was instantly transported to the Quartzsite show on a stream of electrons (literally). I love this technology!!!

Beam me up, Tony…

Of course I needed a Transporter Pad to arrive there in one piece, which Tony Barthel was able to provide at the show. Actually, it was just a laptop with a RV screen linked to his cellular phone, but “Transporter Pad” sounds much more high-tech, doesn’t it?

On Wednesday Tony and I talked for about an hour about surge protector types and how they work. And on Friday for 40 minutes we discussed lithium battery upgrades and changes to your RV electrical system that might be needed for best performance.

Where’s the video?

Tony has already hit his cellular data cap for the month, so it will take until later in the week before he can upload both of these full length videos with all the extra Q&A discussion to YouTube, which we’ll link to in the next Saturday newsletter.

Once that happens you’ll be able to rewatch these videos as many times as you want. But in the meantime, I’ll post of few of my PowerPoint slides from the seminar below so you can get an idea of what we discussed.

Do I really need to upgrade to lithium batteries?

Do lithium batteries have more power, or is that just a sales gimmick?

Do I have to buy a new battery charger, or can I use my existing charger/converter?

What about lithium battery voltage… Can I just hook it up to my old lead-acid battery?

Can I use a lithium battery to power my RV in the cold? And can they be recharged when it gets below freezing?

That’s it for now. Watch the full video this Saturday.

OK, everyone. Remember that electricity is a useful and powerful force, so we all need to pay attention to safety precautions while using it.

Let’s play safe out there….

