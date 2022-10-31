RVelectricity – Just Ask Mike (J.A.M.): Solar generator updates – Bring your band!

Welcome to my J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session, a weekly column where I answer your basic electrical questions. If you’re a newbie who’s never plugged in a shore power cord (or ask – what’s a shore power cord?), or wonder why your daughter’s hair dryer keeps tripping the circuit breaker, this column is for you. Send your questions to Mike Sokol at mike (at) noshockzone.org with the subject line – JAM. Today I cover solar generator updates.



Dear Mike,

I really liked your article a few months ago about musicians playing far away from AC outlets using solar generators. You provided links to your first three articles, but I wonder if you’ve added anything new. I have a small ’70s band and do a lot of camping, so the idea of being able to jam with my musician friends while boondocking is really interesting. So, any updates? —Stan

Dear Stan,

Indeed I do have solar generator updates. Since I first published this article, I’m now up to Part 7 of Unplugging From AC. In addition to using Solar Power Stations to power bands, I’ve now used a Jackery 1500 for a video production crew to power interview lights and charge camera batteries out in the field.

I’ve also tried out a Jackery 2000 Explorer Pro to power a rotary impact hammer all day to demo a sidewalk and steps at my son’s house in preparation for new concrete in a few weeks. The possibilities are endless with these modern Lithium Battery/Inverter Power Stations.

What about bands?

I’m now up to seven articles in my Unplugging From AC series, with no end in sight. As I’ve already published, I’m now covering all sorts of sound systems and stage lighting powered from lithium battery inverter alone, plus some outdoor tests include solar panels.

This is essentially boondocking for bands, so what I learn here is applicable to camping off-grid. And yes, there are quite a few musicians who also camp who want to bring along their keyboard or guitar or even accordion (yikes!).

Here are links to my first six articles in Unplugging From AC Outlets:

I may be presenting at Quartzsite 2023 (fingers crossed)

Tony Barthel has invited me to speak at Quartzsite in January, and he’ll be doing sound and video support for the main seminar stage.

The plan is for Tony to power all stage sound and video gear with a Jackery 1500 Explorer with 400 watts of solar panels. I know this will work, so if I can make it out there (fingers crossed), Tony and I will also be doing some live webcast streaming from Quartzsite on every topic imaginable.

OK, everyone. Remember that electricity is a useful and powerful force, so we all need to pay attention to safety precautions while using it.

Let’s play safe out there….

