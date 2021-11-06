RVelectricity™ – What’s missing from this pedestal? Campground pedestal safety

Dear Readers,

A few days ago I received this post about a campground pedestal on my RVelectricity Facebook group, which was a real eye-opener for me and my gang of moderators and administrators.

Story time

We pulled into a sold-out campground last night after a long day of driving. Started getting set up, grabbed the multimeter to check power, got some interesting measurements:

G>L1 = 143v / G>L2 = 93v / G>N = 22v

N>L1 = 120v / N>L2 = 118v / N>G = 22v

L1>L2 = 238v

Called up to the park office to inform them. They sent someone over to check it out. While waiting, I took the time to double-check my cable and wiring in the RV to brace for the initial blame shift that tends to happen in these situations. Everything checked out.

Park guy arrives, I explain, then show, my findings. He is confused by the information. I asked if he knew the wiring of this pedestal. “All of these are new and the state just came through and inspected them with the boxes open.” I asked if we could pop the cover off and just see what the wiring looks like. He obliged. We removed the panel and the problem instantly presented itself to me. From the service panel into the pedestal there were only 3 wires: L1 / L2 / N

There was an additional local ground wire from pedestal to an earth grounding rod. The 50A, 30A, & 20A outlets were all grounded to the box itself.

So, just to prove that my Hughes EMS wasn’t the issue, I took the proper safety precautions, then plugged in power cable and flipped the pedestal breaker on. The Watchdog instantly alerted with error E6 – Line 2 Neutral Reverse. Its voltage readings were identical to mine.

Moral of the story. EDUCATE yourselves. Learn the proper way things should be. Learn how to read a meter and then use it ALWAYS. EVERY. TIME.

*UPDATE*

The owner stopped by this morning and we chatted about it. They are going to get it corrected. This is on older site and may have been this way for quite some time, I’m just the first one to have an issue. Which I will again reiterate. Use. Your. Meter. Not just your EMS.

Back to me…

You can see that there are two black wires pulled into the box plus a yellow neutral. However, there’s no green or copper ground conductor (formally called the EGC or Equipment Grounding Conductor or Grounded Non-Current Carrying Conductor, if you look it up in NFPA 70, 1194 or 1192).

There is an 8-gauge copper wire on the right side of the enclosure that goes down to a grounding rod that’s not in the picture. However, that DOES NOT ground the pedestal or your RV. As I’ve written dozens of times, that grounding rod is really there to help a lightning strike find its way deep into the earth before it can cause trouble. Because a grounding rod will typically have an earth impedance around 100 ohms in dry soil, it can never carry enough fault current to trip a circuit breaker if a short circuit occurs inside of your RV.

And without the ability to trip (clear) a circuit breaker rapidly during a shore-circuit event, your RV can easily develop a hot-skin potential of 40, 80 or even 120 volts. And touching anything metal on your RV while in contact with the wet ground can be deadly.

My recommendation

I am going to recommend one more test I pioneered that you should all perform after plugging into any campground or home outlet. You’ll want to check for a hot-skin voltage using a Non-Contact Voltage Tester like this Southwire 40150N. It not only tests for potential from 100 volts to 1,000 volts, it also includes a low-range that can check for 12 volts to 1,000 volts.

Here’s a quick video of me testing my micro-micro VW bus (I guess that would be a Pico-bus) for hot-skin voltage. Click the picture or HERE.

No matter what, be aware that if you feel ANY shock at all while touching an RV or appliance, that’s a hint there’s a voltage differential between it and whatever else you’re touching. And you need to investigate the problem IMMEDIATELY because it can easily become very dangerous.

For a deeper dive into RV ground troubleshooting principles, please read my 2-part Hot-Skin Testing Tutorial from last month.

Hot-Skin Voltage Testing Part 1

Hot-Skin Voltage Testing Part 2

Let’s play safe out there….

