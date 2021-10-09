RVelectricity™ – Dangerous, even deadly, RV hot-skin causes: Part 2

Dear Readers,

Last week I published Part 1 of RV Hot-Skin Voltage Causes, which you should review HERE. It does get a bit crazy from here on out, so it’s best that you totally understand the fundamentals before jumping into the deep water.

Testing 1… 2… 3…

Step #1) Checking for a solid Equipment Grounding Conductor Bond

The ground wire must have a low-resistance connection to your RV chassis

For a hot-skin voltage to occur you have to have a break somewhere in the shore power ground wire path (technically called the EGC for Equipment Grounding Conductor).

The EGC needs to connect from the frame of your RV, to the shore power cord, to the pedestal receptacle, and all the way back to the main service panel’s Neutral/Ground bonding point, typically a green G-N Bonding Screw in the neutral bus to the metal box.

What should the EGC to Service Panel Bond measure?

According to the NEC, this conductor path should measure less than 1 ohm. Testing this connection from the pedestal back to the power company is difficult (and likely dangerous) with a regular meter. However, if you have $300 to spend, this test only takes a few seconds with a Ground Loop Impedance Tester (GLIT) called a SureTest Analyzer. That’s an advanced course for RV technicians, so I’m not going to cover its use today.

However, while there’s no simple, cheap and safe way to measure this ground conductor impedance back to the service panel while the power is on, we can certainly test our own trailer and any adapters to make sure there is continuity between the frame of the RV and the ground pin of your shore power cord and any adapters.

Safety first – Unplug from shore power!

Unplug your RV shore power cord from the pedestal but leave it connected to your RV, and set your meter to the lowest ohms scale. First touch the probes together and read the resistance number, which will likely be around 0.4 ohms or less. That’s the resistance of our probes, which we’ll say is zero on our meter.

If you had a fancy 4-wire Kelvin Bridge meter like I have for deep level troubleshooting, you could measure to a few milli-ohms. But for this type of test, 1/10th of an ohm accuracy is way more than sufficient.

With me so far? Now we’re ready for the main event. Next we’ll measure the resistance of the Ground/Neutral bond inside of your RV.

Find a solid frame grounding point

Now we’ll use the meter probes to measure the resistance between the ground pin of your shore power plug and bare metal on your RV.

The leveling jack or metal steps are good candidates for the RV side. This won’t work on a painted or rusty surface, so you’ll need to find clean metal, not some screw stuck in the fiberglass panel.

For a 30-amp shore power plug, the ground connection is the round pin at the top. It’s a U-shaped pin for a 50-amp shore power plug.

Looking for continuity

You should measure very close to the same shorted-probe reading, possibly 0.5 ohms or so. In my case, I’m reading 0.2 ohms. That’s perfectly fine and tells us we have continuity in this most important connection.

If it reads dozens, or hundreds or even millions of ohms (usually shows up as OL for Over-Limit) on the meter, then you have a break or high resistance connection in your EGC conductor somewhere.

After you’ve confirmed EGC to chassis continuity in this test, plug on any dog-bone adapter to your RV plug and repeat the test. Once again, an extra 1/10th of an ohm resistance is OK, but any more than that indicates a corrupted EGC connection into your RV. That’s the likely reason why your fault currents are turning into hot-skin voltage. You need to correct the problem before you can go onto step #2.

Step #2) Test for an isolated Neutral and Ground in your RV

An RV’s ground and neutral conductors must remain isolated from each other

That is, there should not be any neutral/ground bonding screw inside of your RV’s power panel. The same goes for the campground or home pedestal itself – no bonding screw. If there is this secondary bond in the pedestal or RV, then normal voltage drops in the neutral conductor would show up as a hot-skin voltage that’s 1/2 of the total voltage drop in the campground distribution system.

So, if the campground pedestal voltage sagged from 120 volts down to 104 volts, that’s a total voltage sag of 16 volts, and you could create an 8-volt hot-skin voltage between your RV chassis/skin and the earth.

To test for this double-bond, unplug your shore power cord from the pedestal and leave it connected to the RV. Then setting your digital meter on the highest ohms scale, measure the resistance between the ground pin and the neutral blade on the plug. For a 30-amp male plug it’s a little tricky, so here’s a picture. For a 50-amp plug, it’s pretty obvious since it’s the blade directly below the grounding pin.

This should read nearly off the scale with hundreds of thousands of ohms resistance. Here you can see in this picture that it reads 795,000 ohms from neutral to the ground pin, which is perfect.

If it reads a few thousand ohms or even a dead short of less than 1 ohm, then someone has created a double-bonded neutral inside of your RV power center that must be corrected. You’ll want to get a licensed electrician to sort this one out since there could be hazardous voltages involved.

Step #3) Use a digital AC meter to measure for any voltage between your RV chassis and earth ground

Now you have to be careful with this one, especially if you are already feeling a hot-skin voltage. You power up your RV like normal by plugging it into the pedestal or home outlet, plunge a screwdriver in the wet earth (use a jug of water if need be), and measure the voltage between the shaft of your screwdriver and the bare metal contact on your RV, such as that same lug nut.

What’s the number?

If should measure close to zero, but 1 or 2 volts AC is expected due to power company neutral imbalance. However, anything over 5 volts is a definite concern. If you read 30 or 60 or even 120 volts between the chassis of the RV and the earth ground, then you have a potentially deadly hot-skin voltage.

What does it all mean?

Since you’ve confirmed that your ground connections in Step #1 and #2 are correct, this there’s a high probability that the hot-skin voltage is due to a problem in the pedestal connection somewhere. Remember from Part 1 last week, if your ground connection is compromised, then any leakage currents in your RV have nowhere to go, so they’ll turn into a hot-skin voltage.

Unplug Immediately and get help

Again, DO NOT open up the pedestal yourself as it’s dangerous with live voltage and fraught with liability issues. Get the campground maintenance person to check the ground connections in the box. If they can’t fix it immediately, keep your RV unplugged from shore power until you can get it fixed. And NEVER leave an RV with a hot-skin voltage unattended. That’s just asking for trouble.

Down the rabbit hole

Since we’re so far down the rabbit hole already, I’m going to do a Part 3 on hot-skin analysis next week. I’ll show you a few schematic diagrams of the current flow involved and how it can create a variety of hot-skin voltages and fault current levels. See you then…

Let’s play safe out there….

Mike Sokol is an electrical and professional sound expert with 50+ years in the industry. His excellent book RV Electrical Safety is available at Amazon.com. For more info on Mike’s qualifications as an electrical expert, click here.

For information on how to support RVelectricity and No~Shock~Zone articles, seminars and videos, please click the I Like Mike Campaign.

##RVT1021