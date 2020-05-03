RV Electricity – Can a pocket 6-lead ECG provide real medical data

Medical Devices

By Mike Sokol

A 6-lead ECG pocket tester from AliveCor is not much bigger than a pack of gum.

Just add a smartphone to begin testing your own heart for problems, no matter where you happen to be camping or sheltering in place. This can save your life!

Okay, you all know how much I love my tools and test gear. In fact, some would say I love them just a little too much. But last week my 91-year-old father, who had a mild heart attack six months ago and was having trouble regulating his blood pressure with medication, refused to go to his cardiologist’s office for an ECG for fear of contracting COVID-19.

I had been getting ads from Apple about how their smart watch could take a 1-lead ECG, but $800 seemed like a lot of money for something that seemed like a gimmick. However, a little research turned up a much cheaper alternative.

For less than $150 (plus using your own smartphone) you can buy a KardiaMobile 6-lead ECG tester from AliveCor that only requires you place two fingers on the top conductive pads, and rest the bottom conductive pad on your left leg. Then it quickly generates an FDA-approved ECG just like you would get in the emergency room using 6 leads on your chest. You can then store your daily test data on your own phone as well as on their cloud, where it can generate a report of your heart health on a monthly basis, even warning you when you should contact your doctor for more diagnostics.

I contacted AliveCor yesterday to ask if they would send me a KardiaMobile 6L to try out and write about for my RV readers here and on RVtravel.com, and they quickly responded by agreeing to mail me a demo unit in a day or so. That means in a few weeks I can report on this potentially lifesaving technology that puts the ability to monitor your heart with an ECG literally in the palm of your hand. In addition, I get to have phone call with one of the engineers who developed the 6L and will be granted access to a number of leading cardiologists around the country who have used it on their own patients and compared it to an in-office 6-lead ECG.

So stay tuned for a review of how this works from me very soon (it’s now been put on the top of my pile of things to write about). In the meantime, here’s a link to their website with all the appropriate medical information on the operation of the KardiaMobile 6L. And here’s a link to this product on Amazon.com.

Let’s stay heart safe out there…

Mike Sokol is an electrical and professional sound expert with 50+ years in the industry. His excellent book RV Electrical Safety is available at Amazon.com. For more info on Mike’s qualifications as an electrical expert, click here. Email me at mike (at) noshockzone.org with your questions. For information on how to support RVelectricity and No~Shock~Zone articles, seminars and videos, please click the I Like Mike Campaign.

