RVelectricity: I’ll be (virtually) at the Puyallup, WA, RV Show starting May 5th

Dear Readers,

While I was forced to miss presenting seminars at the Seattle RV Show a couple of months ago, through the miracle of technology, I will be teaching my RVelectricity MasterClass at the Puyallup (WA) RV Show for 3 days in a row beginning Thursday, May 5th, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

But I won’t be there physically. It will be a virtual me comprised entirely of electrons!

How will this work?

I’ll be sitting in the video webcasting room at my Funkworks Lab near Funkstown, Maryland, while Zoom webcasting a live/interactive presentation to the big video screen in Seminar Room A at the Washington State Fair Events Center in Puyallup. You’ll be able to see and hear me, and I’ll be able to see and hear you.

So, in addition to my big, giant face like Citizen Kane, you will also see my PowerPoint slides, and video from an overhead camera showing you my hands-on electricity demonstrations.

Could you fly out to Puyallup instead of being on the computer?

Well, yes, in a perfect world I could be there physically. But there’s simply no budget for me to fly from Maryland to Washington state, rent a car, get a room for 4 nights, and then fly back home. As much as I like doing seminars in front of a live audience, that may only happen in the near future for shows and rallies that I can drive to. Flying ain’t cheap any more.

Can I attend virtually if I’m not in the area?

Sorry, no. This virtual seminar will only be presented to those of you who are physically in Seminar Room A at the show on the days and times listed.

Perhaps sometime in the future there may be a way to offer this type of virtual seminar in reruns (like the I Love Lucy show). But for now, this is only available for those in the room at the listed times and days.

What topics will you cover each day?

Thursday, May 5: Campground Power & Surge Protectors

SEMINAR ROOM A – 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

How to test campground pedestal power (meter usage)

Why do shore power cords overheat and melt down?

Surge Protector types and why you need them

Dogbone adapters and how to use them

Available power at campgrounds and how to plan manual load shedding

Can I use a Hughes Autoformer in a campground (big NEC update)?

Friday, May 6: Inverters, Batteries and Solar Power

SEMINAR ROOM A – 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Inverter types and sizes (modified vs. pure sine wave)

Lithium vs. FLA vs. AGM battery pros and cons

Lithium battery upgrades – What do you need before you switch to lithium?

Solar panel types and controllers for RVs

Portable solar power stations (jackery demonstration)

How much solar and battery power do you need for boondocking?

12-volt DC refrigerator battery usage vs. 120-volt AC residential refrigerators

Can I run my air conditioner from a battery using a SoftStartRV controller?

Saturday, May 7: Generator Types and RV Hot-Skin Voltages

SEMINAR ROOM A – 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Generator types and noise levels

Generator and RV grounding and bonding

Does my generator or RV need a grounding rod while boondocking?

Electrical theory of why hot-skin voltages occur

GFCI theory and tripping diagnostics

How to troubleshoot and repair hot-skin voltage conditions

Advanced technologies (fuel cells)

Where do I get tickets and more information?

For everything you could want to know about the Puyallup RV Show, including ticket information, just click HERE. For information on the seminars, click HERE.

I hope to see you at my virtual RVelectricity MasterClass seminars at the Puyallup RV Show.

Let’s play safe out there….

Send your questions to me at my new RVelectricity forum here.

