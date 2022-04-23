Ask Dave: I applied EternaBond to my RV and it is wrinkled. Now what do I do?

Dear Dave,

Hi, there. I just put EternaBond tape on the side top of my RV running front to back. Talk about wrinkles galore. Very hard tape to work with. Any suggestions to remove and start over, or how to get rid of the wrinkles? Thanks for your time. —Tim, 2011 Heartland Edge M21

Dear Tim,

I have used EternaBond® and Flex Seal® Flex Tape® several times and found EternaBond to adhere better and last longer. I did have a few “trial and error” sessions when it came to a nice smooth installation.

My biggest tip for a smooth installation of sealant tape

The biggest tip I could give is spend some extra time on the prep stage. It seems EternaBond will enhance every bump or wave in the sealant that is still on the roof. If you overlapped the side, it would be almost impossible to get a smooth transition with a rocky horizonal application.

Take the time to heat the old sealant and get as smooth of a finish as possible. Then, during the application, I found applying it in a heated environment or using a heat gun on low helped to “mold” or stretch the tape and provided a superior installation.

However, now that you have the EternaBond applied, about the only way you can get it off is with a heat gun. I have not removed a large section before. However, I did use a heat gun to remove an 8-foot section that was applied as a band-aid on the road—and it took patience!

I have seen a few units that looked like they had EternaBond applied to the edge and then a layer of self-leveling sealant such as Dicor on the roof. It looked better, but was not perfectly smooth. It did nothing for the side, as it would just run off. I don’t think non-sag sealant would help at all.

Maybe cover the non-smooth tape

Another option would be to cover the tape with a trim piece such as an “L”-shaped painted metal or even chrome. We had a trailer that had a large gouge at the top almost the entire length of the unit. Rather than reskin, we applied EternaBond and then covered it with a strip of chrome the width of the tape. We did the same to the other side and it looked like it was meant to be there all the time.

I’m sure our many readers have had experience with EternaBond, so feel free help Tim out with your tips and tricks in the comments below.

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Read more from Dave here.

HAVE A QUESTION FOR DAVE?

We have started a new forum link for Ask Dave. Please be as brief as possible. Attach a photo or two if it might help Dave with his response. Click to visit Dave’s forum. Or send your inquiries to him using the form below.

##RVT1049