RVelectricity™ – Water, water everywhere…

I hate drinking water, I really do…

But 6 months ago my wife, Linda, started a water-bottle “diet” that included drinking a 32 oz. bottle of water every day. After a month or two she pronounced it a success, since she was not only losing weight, she also felt better and had more energy.

I really liked the HydroMate 32 oz. bottle with the recommended times on the side, plus it has a valve that stops it from leaking out water if the cat knocks it over. Really cool engineering, I must say.

I’m now part of the experiment!

So, in an effort to wean me from my steady diet of caffeinated sodas, Linda suggested I get one of these HydroMate water bottles myself. But while the theory was sound, I just couldn’t bring myself to drink plain water all day long,

Enter Bigelow Botanicals

But, I do like tea, even without sugar. So when I found an ad for a Cold Water Infusion from Bigelow, I decided it was worth a shot. We couldn’t find any cold water infusions in the local stores, but a little sleuthing on Amazon found them easily.

I started with Bigelow Botanicals Cold Water Infusions as an experiment. So, could a cold water infusion tempt me? After all, you can lead a horse to water, but can you make him drink tea?

He likes it! Hey, Mikey!

And guess what? I discovered that I really like a cold water infusion, even without any added sugar.

I found the Blueberry Citrus Basil was one of my favorites. But now that we know what to look for, we’ve tried all kinds of cold water infusions from Amazon and the supermarket that taste great.

I do fall off the wagon occasionally and forget to drink my water every day, but I’m getting better at it. Now it’s almost a habit…

Yes, I live to eat!

My uncle used to say that most people eat to live, but I live to eat. And lucky for me, I have a very high metabolism so I can get away with a lot of eating indiscretions (like smoked turkey drumsticks).

But now that I’m on the other side of 60, I’m trying to eat healthier and get more energy. So, if something as simple as drinking a 32 oz. bottle of water each day helps, then I’m all for it. And if adding a cold water infusion tea bag helps keep me on track, then that’s a great thing.

Learn more about cold water infusions or order from Amazon.

