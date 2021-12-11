RV fires – Did one happen to you?

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

A recent study by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) could light a match under complacency. The NFPA’s research foundation undertook a study of RV fires occurring in the U.S. over a 10-year period. While RVing is still likely one of the “safest” recreational pursuits, the data from the study proved to be an eye-opener. We’re analyzing the data now, and will have a full story after the turn of the year.

Fires with no exceptions

The NFPA study obtained fire statistics for the years 2008 to 2017. During those years, reported RV fires occurred in nearly 6,000 rigs. These ranged from tiny “pop-ups” to sleek Class A units. No type of RV is exempt from the flame. No price range, nor model year, nor manufacturer is spared.

As RVers, we need to know the causes of these tragic RV fires. We need to know, because we need to do all in our power to ensure something like this doesn’t happen to us or our loved ones. Dollar losses are certainly important, but buried in the NFPA report are other “statistics” that translate to something harder to cope with: real people who sustained injuries. Real people – loved ones – who died.

We need your help

As we work our way through the report and come up with advice, we need your help. We’d like to know if you’ve ever been touched by a recreational vehicle fire. Please take a minute to respond to our survey. And if you’ve personally experienced an RV fire, we’d like to hear from you.

If you’ve experienced a recreational vehicle fire, please fill out the form below, and enter “RV Fire” on the subject line.

