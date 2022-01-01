RV gadget review: A portable stovetop oven that actually works

My wonderful wife, Peggy Sue, recently took it upon herself to prepare an entire Thanksgiving-style dinner in our RV, turkey and all. The only “cheat” in the equation was that we had full hook-ups over Christmas. So we brought our air fryer and that’s how we pulled off the turkey breast.

But as someone who thinks about baking in an RV more than any sane person should, I came across a video by Bob Wells from Cheap RV Living talking about a stovetop oven called the Omnia Stovetop Oven. As I mentioned, I think about this far too much, so I started looking around.

There’s are several Facebook Groups for this device and plenty of YouTube videos including a number of van lifers who prepared things in it that really surprised me. Included in the goodies I saw being made right before my eyes (via the magic of my MacBook Pro) were cinnamon rolls, cornbread and even a pizza! People baked meatloaf and entire dinners including a pork tenderloin and potatoes, all without the benefit of a proper oven.

Omnia Stovetop Oven

What this thing looks like is a large Bundt pan. In fact, I couldn’t blame you for initially wondering how it does a Bundt cake. Actually, that’s one of the few things I didn’t see anybody making. Strange.

There are multiple pieces and several options as well for this device. At the bottom is the main “dish” which is a circular metal ring with a hole in the middle. On top of this sits the main Bundt-cake-looking pan. Into that pan, you can place a circular grate that will dissipate some of the heat allowing you to bake on a stovetop. Or over a campfire or even in a fireplace. The folks in the Facebook Group are pretty creative.

There’s a silicone liner to go into the bigger Bundt-cake-looking pan and then a lid. There are also silicone pans that have shapes for muffins and cupcakes, as well. It seems there are a few options available for this device.

How does it work

What you do to start is place the metal base on the stovetop and get it good and hot. I’ve seen this used on portable single-burner stovetops, as well, including in several van lifer’s videos.

While the base is heating you prepare whatever is going in and put the larger Bundt-looking pan on the base and add the lid.

For baking, the grate helps dissipate heat and, of course, the optional silicone insert helps with cleanup, including using as little water as possible to accomplish this task.

Omnia 1 of 8

Some of the beautiful images shared in the Omnia Facebook Group.

The results?

I am surprised, in a good way, by what can come out of this device. Cakes, muffins, crescent rolls, meat, meatloaf, and cinnamon rolls. Getting it to produce photo-ready results takes a bit of practice and fiddling but, overall, it’s a pretty good device.

The best thing is that it’s light and packs up into a nice bag. So it really is a good choice for RVers. This could also be good for some of the smaller travel trailers and Class B RVs that don’t have any provision to bake whatsoever.

In Bob Wells’ video, he prepared fish sticks, which he states are some of his favorite things. But he pondered preparing cornbread, another dish he says he enjoys and doesn’t really have provisions for baking in his RV. I’m sure he has since baked his share of cornbread in this Omnia. If not, I can attest to the fact that it makes great cornbread, even when using something as simple as the Jiffy mix in a box.

You can find this nifty little oven here for a great price.

