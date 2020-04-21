RV grill connection confusion

By Chris Dougherty

Chris Dougherty is a certified RV technician. Here is a letter he received from a reader while he was serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor.

I have purchased a Class A motorhome that has an LP accessory, which is also low pressure. Therefore, I cannot use my existing grill as the flame control and regulator is one piece. I was told I need a grill that has a separate flame control and no regulator. I have checked all over Phoenix and Las Vegas and no one has that type of grill or any type of conversion product. Why would Winnebago put this accessory on a coach if there is limited product availability? Can you give me any suggestions to solve this issue? —Jerry

The grill that you are looking for is a common RV accessory. Many RVs come “grill prepped” with the low pressure quick connect fitting, and a mounting rail for a wall mounted grill, or in the case of some units, either an outdoor kitchen or rear bumper swing away grill. The grills you are looking for include Camco’s Olympian 5500 or other mounted grills.

The reason they install this fitting is so an RVer can have a safe, remote connection to the on-board LP supply. While a high pressure connection can be used right at the tank(s), NFPA 5.3.11.2 states that “Propane system pressure shall be regulated to a pressure of 30 psi or less within 60 in. of the container outlet.” Since most grills are designed to work off bottle pressure, if one is to have a grill or appliance connection away from the LP containers, it must be low pressure.

Now, another way to get around this is to install an Extend-a Stay type connection at the propane source. Available at your favorite RV retailer or online (Amazon carries these parts), these add a “tee” to the high pressure connection right at the tank or bottle, to which you can attach high pressure hoses with the disposable cylinder type connections. What this means is that any LP appliance that you can run with a small Coleman bottle you can run on your RV’s LP system. View some low pressure quick connect fittings at Amazon.

