RV Kitchen: Meal-in-a-skillet Meat Patty Pie

From Janet Groene

For this tasty meal-in-a-skillet Meat Patty Pie, it’s easy to shape the giant patty in the skillet with the help of plastic wrap. Or do it outside the skillet by forming meat between two layers of wrap. The patties are the “crusts” for this tasty pie.

Use any vegetables in the filling, but keep pieces small for faster cooking. As it cooks, the rich, beefy flavor floats through the filling. It’s a whole meal from one skillet.

Packaged cabbage for coleslaw comes in a variety of sizes and types, some with red cabbage or shredded carrot in the mix.

Ingredients

1 pound lean ground beef

Salt, pepper

2 cups shredded cabbage

Large potato, scrubbed and thinly sliced

Medium onion, peeled and thinly sliced

½ cup ketchup

2 cups shredded cheese, divided

Directions for Meat Patty Pie

Line a 10-inch skillet with plastic wrap. Divide ground meat in half and press half into the skillet in an even layer. Slide out of the pan, using the plastic wrap. Set aside.

Spray skillet with nonstick spray. Press the other half of the meat into the skillet in an even layer. Sprinkle lightly with salt and pepper.

Arrange cabbage, potato and onion on the meat layer. Drizzle with ketchup. Top with half of the shredded cheese and the second layer of meat. Peel off and discard plastic wrap.

Sprinkle meat lightly with salt, pepper. Add the remaining shredded cheese for the last 3-5 minutes, just to melt it.

Start over high heat to sear the bottom 5 minutes, then cover skillet and cook over medium heat 30-40 minutes or until meat is cooked through and vegetables are tender. Remove from heat and let cool 10 minutes for easier serving. Cut in 4 to 6 wedges.

Optional: For larger servings of the Meat Patty Pie, use a meatloaf recipe for the patties, using a small amount of fillers such as bread crumbs or oat flakes, plus an egg.

