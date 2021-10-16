No: Your RV’s outdoor LEDs are not cool, and they’re affecting your quality of sleep!

We’ve all seen them – more and more RVs being manufactured are coming with ever-brighter exterior lights and, according to some studies, this is a problem. In fact, based on the results of some studies, it’s actually a rather significant issue.

There were several studies I looked at for this article, but my own empirical data is that I sleep better when it’s dark. It’s one of the reasons I like boondocking and camping in forests and other places where there isn’t a lot of light.

One study summed it up with: “Darkness is essential to sleep. The absence of light sends a critical signal to the body that it is time to rest. Light exposure at the wrong times alters the body’s internal ‘sleep clock’ – the biological mechanism that regulates sleep-wake cycles – in ways that interfere with both the quantity and quality of sleep. Melatonin, a hormone produced in the brain’s pineal gland, is often known as the ‘sleep hormone’ or the ‘darkness hormone.’ Melatonin influences sleep by sending a signal to the brain that it is time for rest. This signal helps initiate the body’s physiological preparations for sleep – muscles begin to relax, feelings of drowsiness increase, body temperature drops. Melatonin levels naturally rise during the early evening as darkness falls and continue to climb throughout most of the night, before peaking at approximately 3 a.m. Levels of melatonin then fall during the early morning and remain low during much of the day. Evening light exposure inhibits the naturally timed rise of melatonin, which delays the onset of the body’s transition to sleep and sleep itself.”

You can find countless articles and studies to this effect. One such article appeared in the Washington Post, where they cited that people don’t necessarily need more sleep, they just need more darkness.

The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health also cited that light absolutely affects one’s circadian clock in this article, which was shared by the CDC.

So what are the issues?

I am seeing an ever-increasing number of RVs with fairly bright lights on them. That’s terrific until the point where you figure your fellow RVers are trying to sleep and those lights are not helping.

Furthermore, it seems there’s a new trend of laying out LED strips under RVs. Oftentimes these colorful lights might look cool, but they definitely brighten up a site and shed pretty significant amounts of light into the adjacent sites. What inspired me to write this was a very bright strip of LEDs under a motorhome in my neighboring campsite that were left on all night.

But plenty of travel trailers now are coming with lights that were originally designed to assist with hitching in the dark. I’ve seen many owners leave these on all night.

The practice seems to be ever more common and it’s part of the reason some campers are bemoaning all the newbies out there. It seems the experienced campers just don’t do this, or aren’t as likely to.

Campgrounds: It’s you, too

I can’t just blame my fellow campers. Some campgrounds, too, are bringing on the light. In fact, one of my favorite campgrounds has those high-pressure sodium lights all over the place. At one group campout I attended someone actually managed to find the source of power for the sodium light over their RV and, for some reason, the light never worked the entire rest of the time they were camped there.

See. It’s not just me.

While a certain amount of light is probably a good idea, lights in campgrounds can be situated so that they don’t shine on or hover over RVs. In fact, the campground I’m staying at as I write this has fixtures that aim the light down and utilizes bulbs in those fixtures that aren’t very bright.

It’s actually pretty ideal as we are near a Dark Sky area. The light from the campground is not disturbing but still provides guidance. Well, until someone decides to lay out a strip of blue lights under their motorhome and leaves them on all night long…

And then I’m the d-bag for asking them to shut them off after dealing with it for a couple of days.

What can you do?

The body needs time to prepare for sleep. A sleep routine that includes a gradually darkening environment can help. Dim the lights a full hour before bedtime to encourage your body to begin its physiological progression toward sleep.

If you’re fortunate enough to have dimmable lights inside your RV, perhaps dim the lights a bit an hour before you go to bed.

Avoid screen time the hour before bed: Turn off the television, power down computers and tablets, and put your phone away for the night. The light from digital devices contains high concentrations of blue light, a wavelength of light that research has shown is especially detrimental to sleep.

Many RVs have thin folding shades like the ones in my own RV that do little to block incoming light. Perhaps consider replacing these with blackout shades (here are a bunch of options for RV blackout shades).

If you’re in a pinch, you can take a black contractor’s garbage bag and cut it to the shape of your windows. Then simply wet the windows with water and the garbage bag will actually adhere to the window. When you’re ready to remove it, it’ll come right off.

An eye mask worn at night can help deepen darkness and protect against intrusive light. Choose a mask that is soft, comfortable, and flexible. Wearing an eye mask can take a little getting used to, but it is a highly effective tool for limiting your light exposure at night.

Being aware of light’s effects on the body will lead you to pay more attention to the light that surrounds you, both day and night. Taking a little time to ensure a dark sleeping environment is one easy and important way to protect and improve your nightly rest.

