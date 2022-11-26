What RV gadget/item would you ask Santa to bring you if money were no object?

What is on your RV wish list?

The holidays are coming up. This week we want to know, what RV gadget or item would you ask Santa to bring you if money were no object? We are going to ask about low-cost RV stocking stuffers next week, so let’s keep this week’s query to the BIG things you wish you could have to enhance your RV life and why you think they are so desirable.

Please share by filling out the form below (please DO NOT answer in the comments on this page). Please try to keep answers as short as possible (under 100 words is ideal). We’ll compile the most compelling answers and comments into a follow-up article next week.

Let’s have some fun. Let us know what you would want RV Santa to bring you this holiday season!