RV manufacturer investigated for failing to pay overtime wages

This week, the United States Department of Labor issued a press release detailing an investigation into unpaid overtime wages by Alliance RV. The investigation found that over the course of two years, Alliance failed to properly compensate more than 700 of its warehouse workers for piece-rate work they did beyond the standard 40-hour work week.

In total, the DOL found that $1.15 million in wages were missing. They demanded that Alliance issue back payments to the affected workers.

Who is Alliance RV?

Alliance RV is a relatively new manufacturer, with its first production facility breaking ground in 2019. The company is headquartered in the “RV capital of the world”—Elkhart, Indiana—right near the monolithic Thor Industries. They primarily specialize in luxury fifth wheels and trailers and offer three distinct product lines: Paradigm, Valor, and Avenue.

Alliance prides itself on its company mission statement “Do the Right Thing,” which they proudly hang from its warehouse facility’s walls. The Department of Labor’s findings seems to question this statement’s authenticity.

Overtime wage laws for piece-rate

Rather than paying a flat hourly rate to its workers, Alliance RV pays employees for each product they produce. Theoretically, this is to incentivize production efficiency as it generally results in higher pay the harder you work.

The Fair Labor Standards Act declares that employees’ piece-rate pay divided by the hours they work must still meet minimum wage laws. Additionally, they must receive bonus pay for every piece they produce outside of the standard 40-hour work week. In this regard, employers have two options:

Pay an extra 0.5% on everything earned outside of 40 hours

Increase the piece-rate pay 1.5 times

According to the Department of Labor’s press release, “Alliance RV LLC paid less for each piece in weeks when workers worked more than 40 hours.” 710 workers were affected by this, and a total of $1,158,536 was incorrectly calculated.

The result

Upon finalizing this investigation, Alliance RV immediately issued backpay to the uncompensated team members. With the case settled, Principal Deputy Wage and Hour Administrator Jessica Looman stated, “We are glad that Alliance RV has now changed its practices to ensure they pay their workers correctly.”

At this time, it’s unclear if Alliance intentionally withheld the proper overtime pay from its workers, or if it was a clerical error that had gone unchecked. The company declined to comment to any media outlets.

