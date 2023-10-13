RV manufacturers concerned about unfair aluminum pricing

Airstream, in particular, is most assuredly interested in this news. All manufacturers are concerned, but those who use a lot of aluminum in their RVs have the most to lose if this does not work out in their favor.

The Aluminum Extruders Council and United Steelworkers have made a formal complaint about unfair practices in the aluminum industry. They say that companies from 15 countries, including China, Colombia, and India, are selling aluminum products in the United States at very low prices (dumping) and benefiting from subsidies.

Numbers to know: These unfair practices range from 28% (Dominican Republic) to a whopping 257% (China) in terms of how much they undercut American companies.

A deeper dive: This complaint covers a wide range of aluminum products known as aluminum extrusions, no matter their shape, finish, or how they’re put together. It includes parts for windows, doors, showers, and car bumpers that have aluminum components. This is a broader complaint than what’s been done before against Chinese aluminum products.

What happens next? The International Trade Commission will look into this complaint. Companies who want to get involved in the investigation have a short time to do so. There will be a hearing on October 25, and the USITC must make an initial decision on this matter by November 20, 2023.

The bottom line: This could have a big impact on the RV industry and others that use aluminum in their products.

