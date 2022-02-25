Friday, February 25, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeNews
News

RV manufacturers on the move

By Mike Gast
0

Two RV manufacturers recently announced expansions to their operations.

Lance Camper, a sub-brand of the REV Group, announced that it is expanding its manufacturing operation to a new assembly and component warehouse in Decatur, Indiana. Lance Camper also has a 22-acre plant in Lancaster, California. Officials at Lance Camper said the new Indiana facility will manufacture trailers for dealers in the eastern half of North America. The new plant is expected to add about 100 jobs.

Boreas Campers, a manufacturer of off-grid and overlanding travel trailers, also said it will be growing its manufacturing operations by moving from suburban Denver to a new plant in Pueblo, Colorado. Boreas Campers President Matt Reichel said the new plant should increase production capability by about 40%.

##RVT1041b

Previous articleMajor recall on some Ford F-250 and F-350 trucks
Next articleRV shipments set new record in January

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.