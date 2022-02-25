RV manufacturers on the move

Two RV manufacturers recently announced expansions to their operations.

Lance Camper, a sub-brand of the REV Group, announced that it is expanding its manufacturing operation to a new assembly and component warehouse in Decatur, Indiana. Lance Camper also has a 22-acre plant in Lancaster, California. Officials at Lance Camper said the new Indiana facility will manufacture trailers for dealers in the eastern half of North America. The new plant is expected to add about 100 jobs.

Boreas Campers, a manufacturer of off-grid and overlanding travel trailers, also said it will be growing its manufacturing operations by moving from suburban Denver to a new plant in Pueblo, Colorado. Boreas Campers President Matt Reichel said the new plant should increase production capability by about 40%.

