Readers share their worst RVing mistakes: Taking the electric pedestal along for the ride!

In this new column, we will be sharing some of the not-so-brilliant things we, the RVtravel.com staff, and you, our readers, have done while RVing.

Taking the pedestal along for the ride

Chris N. writes to us about another RVer’s experience. “While camped at a local RV resort, we observed a large Class A depart his nearby site. Unfortunately, he had neglected to disconnect his electrical cable from the standard pedestal. The pedestal was completely torn from its foundation and dragged behind the RV. Nearby residents were loud enough to quickly get them to stop. An expensive missed step on the departure check-off list.”

That cost $6,000!

Ken B. has a very difficult place to back his RV in and tells us about it. “My home has a very winding driveway. Entering the area where I secure my MH causes me to creep around the 4-foot-high cross-tie retaining wall. The automatic steps drop down when the outside door is open, like on most rigs. The door must have slightly cracked open enough to signal the steps to drop down. As I was traveling around the driveway near the cross-tie wall, the steps struck the wall and ripped off the stairs, the inside frame, and a few other things. I could never prove that the door jarred and the steps received the signal to open. That was about a $6K repair.”

Yikes! Learned the hard way: 30 amps is not 220 volts!

Dave N. learned an expensive lesson about RV plugins. He wrote, “My mistake was not out on the road. I bought our trailer used, so didn’t get much of a tour on how to use this and that. Being a construction worker, I wanted to wire in an outlet on the side of my shop so I could keep power to the unit while parked at home. My trailer has a 30-amp system. So, being the part-time electrician that I am, I wired in the outlet. When I tried to use it, things just wouldn’t work right. Well, the problem was, I’m a HOUSE electrician, not an RV electrician. To me, 30 amp is 220 volts. I learned the hard way the microwave and refrigerator don’t like 220. It took almost $600 to fix the fridge. Live and learn, I guess, that RVs are 30 amp 110 volt. 🙁 ”

Blocking all the lanes of traffic

George D. realized at the last minute he was going into a ditch. He wrote, “Traveling north on 101 in Washington, I misjudged a left-hand turn. I was going to go into a ditch so I stopped—now I’m blocking all lanes southbound on 101. I was towing so I couldn’t back up. We had to stop traffic, and, with the help of a passerby, unhook the toad, back up and finally get into the campground.”

Nice catch, Jeep!

Donald A. told us about a low-hanging tree branch, his TV antenna and a Jeep. “While doing a turn around in an elementary school driveway we hit a low-hanging tree limb and, unknown to us at the time, the limb broke my TV antenna off from the top of the rig. A few days later I noticed the antenna in the back of our towed, a Jeep pickup truck. I couldn’t do that again if I tried! Nice catch!!”

Squeezing between the boulders

Marie B. the navigator, directed her husband into a very wrong turn. She wrote, “‘I’m usually a pretty good navigator and have our route to the campground all figured out, giving my husband clear directions to get there—except this time! We were to camp at The Garden of the Gods in Colorado. When we got close, the area was jammed with traffic, tourists and construction, with multiple signs everywhere! It was crazy! We have a 36’ Class A with a toad. If you haven’t been there, their campground and their tourist site are named the same—very confusing—so, guess who sent my husband to the tourist site? Me. Next thing I know, we are headed through this VERY NARROW road between two very large boulders, with no way to turn around! Tourists everywhere! I got out, stopped traffic, stopped people, and directed him through the boulders—with about two inches on either side—praying that there was an exit once we were through it! There was, thank God. I think he lost 5 lbs. of sweat that day. So did I.”

