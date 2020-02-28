RV owners take note: Ford recalls more 250,000 pick-up trucks

Another day, another recall. This time, it’s the country perennial top-selling vehicle, the Ford F-150 pick.

An often-used RV towing truck in many configurations, Ford is recalling more than 250,000 F-150 trucks from the model years 2018 to 2020 and in the United States and Canada. Headlight defects promoted the recall.

Ford reported it “is not aware of any reports of accident or injury related to this condition.” But the manufacturer describes the recall as a “safety compliance recall.”

Ford reported 166,196 of the F-150s in question were sold in the United States.

“When the daytime running lamps on affected vehicles are illuminated and the master lighting switch is manually rotated from the auto lamp position to the headlamp-on (low-beam) position,” Ford representative in a press release. “The daytime running lamps remain activated instead of dimming to parking lamp intensity as required by federal motor vehicle safety standards. This may reduce the visibility of other drivers, increasing the risk of a crash.”

Ford is also recalling 33,533 United States and Canadian F-150s from model years 2015 to 2016, as a “safety recall.”

According to the truck maker, F-150s being recalled form 2015-2016 are equipped with ending heater elements and 3.5-liter GTDI engines.

The vehicles “may have cables with insufficient heat protection and incorrect length,” detailed Ford.

When plugged into an electrical outlet, short circuits could occur.

Ford has also recalled 319 2020 F-Series Super Duty and 2021 Ford E-Series vehicles that may not have enough axle lubricant.