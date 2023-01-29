Are RV parks subject to rent control? Legal gray areas leave many residents out of luck

If one thing is certain in life, it’s that rent always increases. Inflation is a core regulatory theme of our economy. This past year has made us all well aware of that concept. While most consumer goods are allowed to rise and fall as much as supply and demand require (looking at you, eggs!), housing costs can be regulated. Depending on the state or local municipality, certain laws are put into place that prevent landlords from extortionately raising their rents in a given time period. This rent control mainly serves a humanitarian purpose.

However, RV parks are normally exempt from these laws, leaving transitory residents at the will of the RV park. In most cases, dramatic price increases force residents to move on, even if they have nowhere else to go.

Here’s a look at the existing regulations and how some RVers across the United States have been affected.

Rent control laws can vary by jurisdiction

Most of our country functions on a state’s rights basis, allowing individual states to draft and enforce their own regulations. This is precisely the case with rent control. At this time, only 6 states across the United States allow for rent control—either on a state or county basis:

Oregon was the first to enact a statewide rent control law in 2019. Landlords are restricted to raising their rents no more than 7% plus inflation in a 12-month period. California: Along a similar vein, California restricts rent increases to 5% plus inflation.

Along a similar vein, California restricts rent increases to 5% plus inflation. New York, Maryland, New Jersey, and Maine: These four states do not have a statewide rent control law in place. However, certain municipalities within the state are allowed to draft their own.

Proponents of rent control legislation deem it a necessary combatant to ever-increasing rent inflation. This is especially the case in a post-pandemic world where housing prices are at an all-time high. Critics, on the other hand, argue that rent control is an unnecessary oversight in a laissez-faire economic system. They believe that it can slow down improvements in housing quality.

Are RV parks covered by rent control?

It’s important to differentiate a mobile home from an RV park. In many states and counties that have rent control, certain amendments are made to incorporate mobile home developments. This is largely because the occupants own their homes, and simply lease the land. Additionally, mobile home parks often have longer-term leases, such as 6- and 12-month terms. This subjects them to traditional rent control laws.

RV parks do not fall under these typical categories. Even though many RV parks support long-term tenancy, it’s normally on a month-by-month basis. No contractual obligations are required beyond 30 days. While this is beneficial to a tenant from a transiency point of view, it can seriously bite them when it comes to rental increases. Since RV parks are not regulated by any established rent control laws, increases of up to 30% can be seen in some locations—particularly in areas that are already affected by housing crises.

While supply and demand may support these price hikes, it often leaves individuals in a situation where they have nowhere else to turn to. Many families have turned to stationary RV life (residing permanently in an RV park) to save money and afford housing where they otherwise couldn’t. If the parks become unaffordable, these people have zero options other than move to another town, city, or state.

A story from Rising River RV Resort

A quick search of the web will return countless results of RV park tenants expressing concerns regarding rent prices. Many of these tenants are either retired or disabled and live on a fixed income. For them, more expensive rent is simply not an option.

Most recently, multiple residents at Rising River RV Resort & River House in Green (near Roseburg), Oregon, entered a class action lawsuit against the new owners of their RV park. In October 2022, residents received a notice that their monthly rent would be increasing from $472 to $649 —a 37.5% increase. As discussed, Oregon rent control laws prohibit landlords from raising rents beyond a certain level (currently 14.6%).

Rising River RV Resort has been operating for more than 25 years, and some residents have lived there for as long as 15 years. In 2022, the park was purchased by Bluewater, and rents were effectively raised. According to a spokesperson for Bluewater, Rising River is a transient campground and not a mobile home park. Therefore, prices can fluctuate.

According to tenant law attorney Troy Pickard, however, rental legislation typically applies to anyone that has resided in a location for 30 or more days. An interesting legal battle between the park residents and the owners is expected to ensue in the coming months.

Conclusion

RV parks may be typically viewed as a campsite, used sparingly by weekend travelers and vacationers. For a segment of the population, these RV parks are home. As expressed by the residents at Rising River RV Resort, drastic price hikes can become an immense strain for those that are on fixed incomes, or for those that struggle to pay the bills to begin with.

For residents that live in states with rent control laws, battling these price hikes can be a losing battle. Unless local ordinances make alterations that accommodate RV parks, it’s unlikely that a park will ever be subjected to rent control. The result is permanent RVers who are forced to either take the financial hit, or move on to cheaper pastures and say goodbye to the place they may have called home for decades.

