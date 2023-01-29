Breaking campgrounds into sections by camp-style could make happy campers

RV sales have slowed (finally) and fewer people are buying RVs than has been the recent trend. Has that changed campground crowding? Is it easier to find a campsite now, particularly in state and national parks? Campgrounds are changing and evolving, some for the better and some for the worse. RV Travel readers discuss their experiences and offer a few tips to help other campers find that perfect spot. And yes, let’s all be patient with the newbies.

Here are a few observations from our readers.

“We wish we knew what we were doing, too”

Tasha M. is a newbie and is having fun despite still learning. She writes, “My family just bought our first towable and had our first night camping last night. We’re not seasoned. We absolutely don’t know what we’re doing. We spent almost two hours trying to park far enough to the right to be able to extend all three slides and finally gave up—no one used the couch or kitchen table—we sat on the floor at breakfast. And we loved every second of it.

“Please be patient with us newbies. We’re not trying to ruin anyone else’s experience. There’s just a very steep learning curve. And when you don’t come from a camping background, and you’re just trying your best to create lasting memories with your family, setting up chocks and sewer hoses and water lines and stabilizers while making sure your second slide doesn’t become one with the water spigot is a lot. A kind offer of advice or guidance from a nearby seasoned camper might be just what we need to make sure we don’t make the same mistakes next time. Trust me. We wish we knew what the heck we were doing, too.”

Same-day reservations for 47 days—no problem

This is impressive! Dana M. went cross-country with no advance reservations. She says, “We completed a cross-country trip from Sandy, Oregon, to Brevard, North Carolina, and back. Stayed at commercial campgrounds and one Harvest Host. Got same-day reservations each night. On road for 47 days and had no problems.”

Available but poor Wi-Fi

Tina K. was also lucky with last-minute bookings: “Last winter my husband and I traveled with our toy hauler from New York to Texas via the Florida panhandle. I booked our sites in Houston about 4 months in advance. I had no issues getting a site. We weren’t sure what direction we wanted to go after Houston so we would pick an area, search campgrounds and make a reservation a week in advance. Then we stayed approximately one week at each location. We must have been lucky as most sites were reasonably priced and we had no problem with availability. The main issue we had was most campgrounds advertise Wi-Fi, but we soon discovered the service was very poor. However, we always seemed to figure something out.”

Gas prices kept them closer to home

Bradley C. hasn’t had a lot of difficulty getting a site but is still staying closer to home. Here’s why: “We have not had much of an issue finding campgrounds to spend the night and/or week in unless it was around a national attraction. We did, however, find it more difficult out in the western states. We live in Tennessee and the southeastern area has not been too big an issue as we have always been able to find someplace close to where we wanted to be. It might not have been the exact campground we wanted, however.

“The prices of fuel as well as the increasing prices of campgrounds and resorts have kept us closer to home in 2022. Hoping for better prices in 2023.”

Even hard for pop-up campers

David F. has noticed crowded campgrounds and higher prices, too. “I’m by no means an RVer. I have a 12-foot pop-up, but I do hunt, fish, and camp. Yes, it has gotten harder and more expensive to get a site, at least in the Midwest.”

Freedom… FREEDOM!

RW D. likes his freedom. He says, “I never use commercial campgrounds. Nope, NOT me. I don’t want the sardine lifestyle. RV is FREEDOM. That’s me and that’s why on the road or off the road I say NO $$$ to commercial campgrounds. When I take a job somewhere in the west I camp on the job site… Freedom!!!”

77 and 83, and hope to RV another year or so

Peggy B. makes her reservations on the day they open. She says, “We are now on the road for eight months in a year. I have to book the day the reservations open for that particular campground. It is a job that might take hours for each place. We like to stay in one place for a week or a month depending on where it is. But when we travel from one place to another, it is impossible to get a weekend without two days if we can get one at all.

“New campers have no clue about camping ‘rules’ such as walking between our door and picnic table! We are 77 and 83 now, so hopefully we can make it another year or so.”

Reserve different campground sections by use?

Shelley K. has an idea that may help: “Perhaps campgrounds should set aside sections: those dedicated to those who need space while working, a section for those who are staying between three days and a month, a section for the really long-term residents, and lastly a section for those who are only needing a spot for up to three days. Have rules for each section and adhere to them.”

Set a few sites aside for the locals

Ray D. can’t find a site in the winter in Florida. “Ha! Camping in Florida this winter? Just try and find a campsite. They’ve been booked up for months… Nearly all by out-of-staters who are escaping from the north. That’s fine. That’s how Florida’s economy keeps booming. But come on. How about setting aside a few sites for the locals only? Wait a minute… I think I just found one site in late June!”

Camping on top of each other? No thanks

Gene P. just gave it all up: “Been camping since 1975. I gave it up last year and sold our rig. Got tired of not being able to find campgrounds and the ones you do find the owners have put additional campsites in which makes it feel like you are camping on top of each other. And charging outrageous prices—just plain greed on their part. We have found that it is cheaper to stay at a nice hotel than it is to camp anymore.”

Now, some questions for you:

Are you finding campgrounds booked up? Or is finding a place to stay not a problem?

Are campgrounds changing for the better or for the worse?

Are you seeing more permanent and seasonal RV parks?

Are rising costs affecting your camping style?

If campgrounds continue to be crowded and RVing continues to become more popular, will it affect how or when you RV?

Do you have any tips or secrets you’d like to share about finding campgrounds that aren’t as crowded?

Please use the form below to answer one or more of these questions, or tell us what you’ve experienced with campground crowding in general.

