RV podcast: Ticks! One RVer’s journey with Lyme disease

Ticks! One camper’s story of being bitten by ticks, contracting Lyme disease, and what his personal story of recovery looked like. Great information for any RVer on how to avoid ticks, and what to do if you encounter one.

We also share about our new weight distribution hitch and why we like it better than what many people buy.

And we visit a museum that is thought to be second only to the Smithsonian—The Henry Ford. Absolutely an American treasure and must-see.

