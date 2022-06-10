RV podcast: Ticks! One RVer’s journey with Lyme disease

Ticks! One camper’s story of being bitten by ticks, contracting Lyme disease, and what his personal story of recovery looked like. Great information for any RVer on how to avoid ticks, and what to do if you encounter one.
We also share about our new weight distribution hitch and why we like it better than what many people buy.
And we visit a museum that is thought to be second only to the Smithsonian—The Henry Ford. Absolutely an American treasure and must-see.
Mentioned on this episode
Our guest, Tom Vallee from RSauna, shared links and discounts to his products:
Tony’s review of the RSauna on RVtravel.com – read review.
RHealth Products website – visit RHealthProducts.
RHealth Products lie-down sauna – lie-down sauna.
Thomas’ website on Lyme disease detox: LymeDiseaseDetox.
Article on ticks on RVtravel.com: Click here.
Advice on ticks on RVtravel.com: Click here.
CDC advice about Lyme disease: https://www.cdc.gov/lyme/index.html.
CDC advice about tick removal: https://www.cdc.gov/lyme/removal/index.html.
Tony’s podcast episode with the curator of the Henry Ford – listen here.
Peggy’s article on the Trading Place RV park.
Discounts on the RV Sauna
Save $150 on any Sauna or SkyEye medical lamp with the coupon code Lyme150.
