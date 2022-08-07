Used RV prices – Is it time to buy?

Used RV market watching group Black Book has released its most recent look at the market. Where are RV prices going? Is it time to buy that “new to you” RV of your dreams?

It’s an interesting mixed bag. Compared to pre-COVID times, prices are decidedly higher. Much higher! But if you’re accustomed to the sticker shock, you may be interested to see a downward trending in some markets, while others are on the rise. What’s your preference—motorized or towable?

Motorized still powering up

If you’re looking for a motorhome, it might be wise to “wait and see.” The most recent statistics are for June sales, which saw motorhomes jump up nearly 7%. The average used RV value for motorized rang in at $73,615 which is up $4,667 from May. But keeping it in perspective, a year ago the average motorhome sold for $73,183—not a great deal of change there, about a half of a percent increase from 2021.

Towables tumble from 2021

Travel trailer and fifth-wheel buyers, there’s a decided change in which way the wind is blowing. Towables came in at an average sale price of $20,257, up only $61, or 0.3% from the previous month. But looking at year-to-year comparisons, the difference in RV prices is much clearer. In June 2021, the average towable unit brought $23,654. That means a drop of nearly 15.5 percent from June 2021 to today!

Dealer lots filling up

Black Book’s commentary on the RV market included this statement: “Several of the RV dealers we have spoken to recently have reported that their inventories are approaching a comfortable level, especially on the towable side, and most have said that floor traffic is good for the time of year.”

That stacks up against what we’ve been hearing from RVtravel.com readers. Many of you have reported that in your travels you’ve seen RV dealer lots with plenty of rigs. In some cases, they’re stacked to the gills. If that trend were to continue, we could only speculate that plenty of supply may lead to reduction in RV prices. If you don’t need to buy now, it may be wise to hang on a little longer.

