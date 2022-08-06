RV Travel Newsletter Issue 1064

Welcome to RVtravel.com, the most-read consumer website about RVing in North America. At RVtravel.com, you will learn about RV camping, RV travel, RV news and much more. Be sure to check out all our other RV-related newsletters.

August 6, 2022

Cover story

Shirley Wallace and her amazing two-story trailer

By Chuck Woodbury

A

lthough it’s been eight years since I met Shirley Wallace, I’ll never forgot my visit with her and her one-of-a-kind two-story Spartan trailer.

On a visit to my aunt’s home in Lindsay, California, she told me about a friend who owned the unusual trailer. Shirley Wallace’s father added the second story when she was a child — bedrooms for Shirley and her sister. Shirley lived there until she went off to college.

“Would you like to see the trailer?” my aunt asked. A couple of hours later, we were on our way.

Shirley gave me a tour, which I recorded with my iPhone. That video has now been viewed by more than 1.5 million people on our YouTube Channel! It is, in fact, the most popular video on the channel (by far). What’s interesting is that I shot the entire thing with my iPhone and edited it with my Mac’s free, easy to use video editing software, iMovie. Never could I have imagined the response it would get: try to imagine 1.5 million people — that’s 15 Rose Bowl crowds!

Now, years after filming and posting Shirley’s story, she has become a celebrity. People recognize her from the video. “Oh, you’re the one with the two-story trailer,” they say. Some want to see it. Some want to buy it. How could Shirley or I have imagined when I stopped by that day years ago that a simple video recording on a phone could gain such widespread popularity?

EIGHT YEARS AGO, I was playing around with YouTube to see if I could earn any money there. RVtravel.com was earning me a living, but as a self-employed business person I was always looking for other sources of income to help pay the bills.

Which brings me to an idea for you: If you can figure out how to make a simple video (your smartphone is all you need) and would like to earn a few dollars to pay your gas bills or campground fees, set up your own free YouTube channel. Once it gets some traffic, YouTube will permit you to monetize it. You may only make $25 a month. Or you could make thousands (we make hundreds because producing videos isn’t a priority). You’ve likely seen monetized videos. In most cases, a commercial runs at the beginning (which you can usually skip after a few seconds if you choose).

Continue reading and watch the video of the two-story trailer

Photo contest

Featured article

Take our emergency road service survey: Tell us the good, the bad, and the ugly

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

RVers rightly depend on emergency road service providers, and there are a number to choose from. But how do you know which one to sign up with? That’s why we’re asking you, if you’ve signed up for an emergency road service program, to take a survey of your experiences and tell us your recommendations. We’ll publish the results in a future newsletter, and share some experiences from readers. Our efforts will allow you to personally rank who you think is truly the best road service for your needs. Read more and help your fellow RVers out by participating in our survey(s) here.

Today’s RV review…

Backwoods Camper for Jeeps

Tony writes, “Today’s RV review is of the Backwoods Camper, a camper small and light enough that the company advocates that you can stick it on a Jeep Wrangler. They say that because they’ve done it with their own Jeep Wrangler. ”

Read more

Click here for more reviews.

How bureaucracy changed the character of a state park

OPINION

By Randall Brink

I boondock a lot. However, like with most RVers who do, sometimes I prefer or need the amenities of a campground. Over the years, I developed a pattern of avoiding commercial campgrounds as much as possible, gravitating toward those operated by the U.S. Forest Service, Army Corps of Engineers, and Bureau of Land Management. I tend to avoid campgrounds run by the various state park services for several reasons, e.g., poor reservations systems, arbitrary high surcharges for non-residents, no senior- or annual/lifetime pass discounts, poor management, and weird, nonsensical rules. Continue reading.

Around the Campfire: RVers debate: Are RV warranties worth it?

By Gail Marsh

Another evening sans campfire, due to the heat. We gathered around a cooler instead. After a bit of griping about the hot temperatures, someone brought up RV warranties, and suddenly “heat” wasn’t the hot topic anymore. Grab a camp chair and listen in…

Visiting the new Airstream Heritage Center and taking the Airstream factory tour

Airstream trailers are known the world over for their high quality and sleek designs. But did you know that every Airstream anywhere in the world is made in a small town in Ohio? It’s true. Jackson Center, Ohio, population 1,500, is the home base, or the “Mothership” as the folks at Airstream like to call it, for all Airstream production. Learn all about Airstreams, the Heritage Center, the factory, and some Airstream oddities here.

Highlights from this week’s RV Daily Tips Newsletters

RV boo-boos: Which came first—the extended slide or the accident?

It’s a shame that when we run across some of these “dilly” RV accident photos, we don’t have access to eyewitnesses. In this week’s boo-boo, we’re faced with a “chicken or egg”-type incident involving a slide-out accident. Check this out.

One of America’s best road trips: Drive the beautiful Great River Road

Three thousand miles. Ten states. Amazing cultures and rich history. That’s saying quite a lot. And yet an RV trip along the Great River Road is all that and so much more! Continue reading about all the adventures available on the Great River Road.

Every RVer knows the feeling: You’ve left something behind

By Gail Marsh

It never fails. We arrive at the campground, get the RV unhitched, and hook up water and sewer lines. We extend the slides, lay out the outdoor mat, and set up the lawn chairs. That’s when it usually happens. One of us—either my husband or I—realizes that we’ve left something important behind. To our surprise and dismay, a critical item that needs to be with us at the campground is safely back inside our stix-n-brix garage. Or it’s still sitting on the kitchen counter. Or it was never pulled out of the cupboard or cabinet in the first place. Sound familiar? Read more then weigh in.

Reader Poll

How many U.S. National Parks have you visited in your lifetime?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment.

Tell us here

Know Your RV: Use your water heater on gas or electric—or both?

Nearly all RV water heaters operate on LP gas; there are rare exceptions. But some RVs offer an option on their water heater: an electric heating element. How do you know if you have the optional electric element? If you do, how can you get the most advantage from either fuel option? Learn all about RV water heaters here.

How to find farmers’ markets while RVing

By Gail Marsh

Who doesn’t love fresh vegetables? Peas, green beans, sweet corn and tomatoes… they taste like summertime to me! Then, too, there are cucumbers, squash, and melons. Yum! When’s the last time a freshly picked peach oozed its sweet juice down your chin? If you can’t remember, it’s time for you to find the nearest farmers’ market! Continue reading.

The long, long RV trip, Week 9: Circus Graveyard; Taste of Chicago Festival

By Cheri Sicard

This week’s stops: Still in the Chicago burbs, and downtown Chicago

Thanks to all who are following along on my long long RV trip. This week I put last week’s Chicago food explorations into high gear at the Taste of Chicago Food Festival. We boarded one of those famous CTA trains and went from the burbs into the city for the fest, a summer staple of Chicago’s Grant Park for more than 40 years. This would conveniently allow us to sample a bunch of iconic Chicago favorite foods and restaurants all in one place! However, my friend Craig and I made an interesting, if somewhat macabre, stop along the way first. Continue reading.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook”.

This past week’s questions that Dave answered:

Click here to see more questions for Dave.

Visit Dave’s forum on RVtravel.com. Ask him a question or help answer one from another reader. Click here.

RV Gadgets and Gizmos

Game-changing RV power is here with the Mastervolt Power Package

By Tony Barthel

More and more RVers are looking for more and more power in their rigs. As lithium batteries and the technology that surrounds them improves, we’re getting better systems. I have been participating in a prototype with my 2022 Rockwood Mini Lite. This camper has an option called the Mastervolt Power Package, which truly has changed the way I have been camping. … Could this change the way you camp? Find out here.

RVelectricity ™

with Mike Sokol

Is towing a camper trailer with an EV truck practical?

There have been a lot of reports about attempted trailer towing with an EV truck, specifically a Ford F-150 Lightning. And the big question is this: Is it practical to tow any kind of travel trailer with the available EV trucks?

Read Mike’s answer, explanation and prediction here.

Just Ask Mike (J.A.M.) Session: Why does the 30-amp plug burn up with two ACs?

Visit Mike’s RVelectricity Forum on RVtravel.com.

Video of the day

Top 10 amazing, impressive motorcycle camper trailers

Have you ever thought about trading in your diesel- or gas-guzzling RV or tow vehicle and downsizing to a camper? No, not a truck camper. Smaller. Think two wheels. Motorcycle campers are a thing and they’re better than you imagined.

OK. Of course, a motorcycle camper is not the same as a huge luxury motorhome. But, that being said, some of the motorcycle camper trailers in the video below have some surprising amenities such as stoves and cooking space, and entertainment centers. One even has a king-size bed!

Click here to watch

RV Tire Safety

Importance of reporting defective tires

with Roger Marble

I have asked RV owners who had tire failures if they reported the failures to NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) or to the dealer that sold them the RV. Almost universally they said they didn’t bother or were told by the dealer “it’s not their job.” … It is my opinion that if you have a failure or suspect failure and can’t bother to file a complete report and include a picture, you really have lost much of the right to complain about tire quality.

Read more

Ask Roger anything about RV tires on his RV Tires Forum.

RV Short Stop

Ray Charles on piano and Flint RiverQuarium in Albany, Ga.

By Julianne G. Crane

If you’re Looking for RV Short Stops between Florida and “up north,” consider Albany, Ga., hometown of Ray Charles and the Flint RiverQuarium. Read about those interesting places to visit and more in the area here, and you’ll have Georgia on your mind for an upcoming trip.

RV Fire Safety

Maintaining your fire extinguishers

Once you’ve determined that you have the right type of fire extinguishers, the next priority is to keep them properly maintained by checking them periodically. Check the fire extinguisher gauge to determine if there is pressure in the extinguisher. If the gauge indicates empty or needs charging, replace or recharge the extinguisher immediately. To test non-gauged extinguishers, push the plunger indicator (usually green or black) down. If it does not come back up, the extinguisher has no pressure to expel its contents. If you need help testing your fire extinguishers, check with your local fire department. Courtesy: Mac “The Fire Guy” McCoy

Johnny Robot

Our non-human staff writer answers your questions. “Johnny’s not always right, but he works cheap!”

Today, Johnny tackles these questions:

RVer wants to teach his dog to drive



RVer travels with dairy cow. Okay to stay in RV parks?

Women breaks out in hives when RVing, says she’s allergic to hubby

Read Johnny’s answers

Recipe of the Day

Cheryl’s Hot Beefs

by Cheryl Beyer from Bloomington, MN

Wow, this shredded beef is rich with flavor. We opted to use the slow cooker and after the chuck roast simmers it’s tender and just melts in your mouth. There are a few simple ingredients and the Crock Pot does all the magic. The beef and juices have a rich flavor that has a hint of smoke. Serve on a bun for an easy Crock Pot meal. Everyone will love these sandwiches. We had an issue finding onion buns, but these were delish on a regular bun. We served it with a little bit of the juices from the slow cooker.

Get the recipe here

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Miss Buffington the Cockerpoo has traveled from the East Coast to Arizona for 13 years, bringing laughter and smiles to many. As a therapy dog, she also helped animals as well as people. The photo shows her being very calm and making friends with a donkey that didn’t like dogs because of an attack by a dog pack earlier in her life. Angel and Miss Buffington became good friends! At 15 years of age, she still hikes, kayaks, and rides on the back of my bike … and continues creating smiles wherever she goes.” —Jeanette Dickson

Brain Teaser

If you drop me I’m sure to crack, but give me a smile and I’ll always smile back. What am I?

(Answer in tomorrow’s Sunday news newsletter. And please don’t spoil it for other readers by posting the answer in the comments.)

A DEET-free mosquito and tick repellent … that works!

If you’re one of those people that mosquitoes love (we all know at least one person like this), this product is for you. A very impressive number of five-star reviews. This awesome DEET-free insect repellent works for mosquitoes, ticks, black flies and fleas. Keep this one handy, folks. As RVers, there’s a good chance you’ll probably need this. It’s safe for kids and infants too! Learn more or order here.

Trivia

The smell just after it rains is called petrichor. But what makes that smell? A very specific organic compound called geosmin, which is produced by microbes living in the soil. During rainfall after a dry day or a dry spell, geosmin is released into the air along with a natural “additive” of sorts, an oil that is exuded by certain plants during dry periods. Geosmin is also found in beets (so that’s why they always smell like wet dirt!) and bottom-dwelling fish like catfish.

Laugh of the Week

Roadskills

Meet Earl and Burl Squirrel, from the mind of RVtravel.com friend R.L. Crabb

