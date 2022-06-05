RV Review: 2022 Jayco Precept 31UL

Van life. We’ve looked at quite a few Class B RVs lately for the simple reason that a lot of RV Travel readers have asked us to—and we’re happy to serve you. But a lot of the Class B RVs are getting to, and even jumping over, that $200,000 hurdle and it made me think.

If I had $200,000 to spend and wanted a motorized RV, would I get a Class B? The answer is no. Actually, the answer is more: Are you kidding me?

Instead, perhaps I’d get something like today’s Jayco Precept 31UL. This is a relatively small Class A motorhome at 33 feet in length. But it offers a lot of interior space and all the advantages of a Class A motorhome including a tremendous amount of under-floor (basement) storage. Further, it’s fully accessible in road mode, has seatbelts for eight people including child seat mounts, and costs less than many of those Class B RVs.

I’m not totally picking on Class B RVs, mind you. They do have a lot of advantages in drivability. But, by the same token, try taking a shower in almost any of them and you’ll be wondering why you didn’t just go to the shower house.

For $200,000.

Jayco Precept 31UL 1 of 14

Highlights

There’s a lot that I like about this motorhome, including all those seatbelts. When my wife was a young lass, her mom’s family car was actually a motorhome, although it wasn’t this one. So, no seat belts, of course.

That old motorhome also probably had pretty lousy brakes, whereas, this one has discs all around. There’s also the Ford 7.3L gasoline V8, which has proven to be a good engine for this application. It’s able to hustle these big machines around fairly well.

Up front in the cockpit I like that this has connectivity to smartphones. But there’s also an inverted outlet on the passenger side. So the co-pilot could power a laptop or tablet and tell you better where to go, or even write RV reviews as you’re moving down the road.

Versatile seats in the cockpit

The seats on both sides of the aisle feature power adjustments. Both easily swivel around to face the rest of the campers. (Don’t do this while driving—cruise control can only do so much.) There’s also a table on a pole that you can drop in between these seats.

Behind them there’s the option of a tri-fold sofa or power theater seats. Either of those is directly opposite a TV on a power lift (televator) mechanism.

Over on the camp side, the dinette actually has nice, thick cushions which form a not-horrible bed. Speaking of beds, there is one above the cab, as well. It’s on a power mechanism that’s good for up to 750 pounds of people. Wow.

The kitchen in the Precept

I like the kitchen in this. Despite their using the smaller 16” oven (grr), they did include a convection microwave. So I guess all is well. You can have your cake and bake it, too. Refrigeration options include either a propane-electric RV fridge or an LG residential model. I’m still surprised that I’m not seeing the 12-volt fridges in motorized RVs much. Yet.

The bathroom splits this rig in half, sort of. There’s the ultimate-decision-making seat over on the road side, and the 30” x 36” shower is on the camp side. That shower is made nicer by a tankless water heater. So you literally could drain the entire fresh water tank in one shower if you’re ridiculous. However, there’s really only 40 gallons of gray storage, whereas there’s 72 gallons of fresh. So, really, that ridiculous shower is limited to 40 gallons if you’re off the grid with nowhere to dump your tank.

You think this might be silly, but I know at least two campers who would consider this a challenge to be tried at least once.

Climate control in the Precept

Another thing I like about this rig is the fact that there is no furnace ducting in the floor. Nice.

On the subject of the climate control, there are two air conditioners in this motorhome. You do get an Onan 5500 generator as standard equipment. So you could be off the grid with no problem and be cool as a cucumber.

While we’re virtually up here looking at those two ducted air conditioners, take note of the solar panel. It is really only a battery trickle charger, effectively, but it does trickle charge the engine and house batteries. That is a good thing. The inverter aboard this rig is just 1,000 watts, so you’ll have to run that Onan generator if you wanna nuke yesterday’s lunch in that convection microwave.

While we’re up here on the roof, note that it’s a laminated fiberglass build. It is padded on the inside, so there’s not a lot of creaking on the road.

Boondocking and travel access

With 72 gallons of fresh water aboard, you should be able to stay off the grid for a good while in this rig. Combine that with the generator and you can see why so many people camping off the grid like these Class A rigs.

Travel access is surprisingly good even with opposing slides in the main living area. While it is a bit of a narrow hallway, it’s nothing major. You can get back and grab something out of the fridge or make a sandwich or pay your rent on that third cup of coffee this morning.

Of course, you know you only rent coffee, right? You don’t buy it.

In summary

A lot of people who are shopping travel trailers might consider a bunk model for the sleeping capacity. But, then, a bunk model trailer really wears the bigger sleeping capacity on its sleeve. This motorhome is able to sleep six but that doesn’t really affect the daily usability. You have the ability to put two folks (with a combined weight of 750 pounds, wowsers) in the bunk over the cab. But this also eases up, out of the way, when you’re not using it.

So you get a really nice living space, especially when you swivel the front seats ‘round to face the back. But there’s also a good amount of sleeping capacity.

More pluses from Jayco in the Precept

Further, Jayco improves the ride and handling of the Ford chassis with their own upgrades to the suspension. So it’s really not a bad rig to handle on the highways and byways of this great land. Another plus is that Jayco has lighting that flashes the side marker lights. There are also cameras where you can see the dork in the Prius who is oblivious to your signaling.

Further, since we travel to places that are nice to look, at that gigantic windshield is another plus.

I like the Precept package

Overall, I think it’s evident that I like this package for combined size, functionality and usability.

I would love to read your comments and suggestions over on our new forums, where you can weigh in and start or join a discussion about all things RV. Here’s a link to my RV Reviews Forum.

If you’re RV shopping here are some tips on RV shopping from a former RV salesperson – me!

Tony comes to RVtravel.com having worked at an RV dealership and been a lifelong RV enthusiast. He also has written the syndicated Curbside column about cars. You can find his writing here and at StressLessCamping where he also has an RV podcast with his wife, Peggy.

These RV reviews are written based on information provided by the manufacturers along with our writer’s own research. They are based on information from a single unit and may not reflect your actual experience. Shop your RV and dealership carefully before making a buying decision. We receive no money or other financial benefits from these reviews. They are intended only as a brief overview of the vehicle, not a comprehensive critique, which would require a thorough inspection and/or test drive.

Got an RV we need to look at? Contact us today and let us know in the form below – thank you!

##RVT1055b