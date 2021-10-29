RV Review: 2022 Keystone Passport 3401QD

Many RV manufacturers might be thrilled when they come out with a model and then that model becomes a huge seller. So I would imagine it’s normal practice to just hit the cruise control and continue with that model as is, but Keystone has made some significant upgrades to their very popular Passport 3401QD travel trailer that surprised me.

Keystone Passport 3401QD

To start with, this is a fairly large travel trailer. But perhaps its signature feature is the fact that the back bedroom features four double-over-double bunks. So there is literally room to have an army of guests just in that back bunk room.

In theory, you could sleep eight people back in those four bunks, each of which measures 51” X 74”.

But there’s not just a place to sleep that many people. On the camp side is a wall of cabinets and drawers such that there might be enough space left over so that there are still places to store things after those eight travelers stored theirs.

In fact, all told, this trailer features 23 drawers and 24 cabinet doors. No wonder this thing has been such a big hit.

Changes for 2022

As mentioned, there were some rather significant changes to this floor plan for 2022. Not the least of those is a completely redesigned galley that features an “L”-shaped countertop with a flip-up counter extension.

The idea of the galley was actually to shorten the length of space the kitchen takes in the rig without reducing counter space or usability. The goal was to enlarge the bathroom in the trailer and then provide an outside door in the bathroom.

This means that you can access the bathroom easily in transit or just directly at camp. Keystone also eliminated the bathtub and replaced it with a larger shower stall at the request of customers, according to the company.

I’ve already shared how all 2022 Keystone products include a SolarFlex™ package with a minimum of 200 watts of solar on the roof and pre-wiring for an inverter along with the capability to easily add a second 200-watt solar panel.

This unit is also available with the SolarFlex 400i package that includes the larger capacity of solar on the roof but also an inverter. The important thing about this is to know that all that solar up there carries a factory warranty from Keystone.

What hasn’t changed in the Keystone Passport

As mentioned, this was a standout best-seller for the company, so some of the things they just left alone, including the seating. More importantly, they left the seating options.

You can get this trailer with a large U-shaped dinette which features two huge drawers, one under each seat. That also includes a tri-fold sleeper sofa. But wait, there’s more.

You can substitute that sleeper sofa for theater seats.

But the most intriguing is the folding seating where the backrest of the dinette seat between the sofa and the dinette can flip so that it optimizes the dinette or the sofa/seating area. I like this thing and it fits well with Keystone’s vision of calling the Passport division the “Swiss Army knife” of travel trailers.

More features to like in the Keystone Passport

Other things that carry on is the pass-through storage in this trailer, which is 45 cubic feet of space. Also in the front compartment is a water management system like you might expect in a fifth wheel.

I also like that they put the switches for the power stabilizer jacks inside a locking compartment. This protects the switches but also protects the owner from passing teenagers.

The mattress in the main sleeping quarters is also a proper queen-sized mattress. There are both 12-volt and 120vac outlets on either side. On the camp side for 2022, Keystone extended the bedside table and put a drawer in the end.

In summary

There are a lot of ways to use this trailer. With this much sleeping capacity for actual adults, this would be great for a very small traveling circus, for example. Okay. But seriously, it would also be good if you camped with another couple and wanted to give them their space.

That back bedroom also has a pretty sizable TV, so you could keep younger travelers entertained for hours back there. Keystone’s KeyTV™ is a system that eliminates a lot of connectors, so you don’t reduce the signal at each unit.

But there’s a rather small fresh water tank

The one thing I was surprised by in a trailer this large is the size of the fresh water tank at only 43 gallons. If you truly are boondocking and you have a good number of campers sharing this space, that might go in as little as one day. However, there is a good-sized gray water tank. You can be like me and get a water pump that operates with an electric drill and then just fill your fresh tank with those five gallon water bottles from the store.

Overall, though, I can see why this has been a big hit. I apologize for there not being photos but I have included Keystone’s walk-through video for you.

Tony comes to RVTravel having worked at an RV dealership and been a life long RV enthusiast. He also has written the syndicated Curbside column about cars. You can find his writing here and at StressLessCamping where he also has a podcast about the RV life with his wife.

These RV reviews are written based on information provided by the manufacturers along with our writer’s own research. We receive no money or other financial benefits from these reviews. They are intended only as a brief overview of the vehicle, not a comprehensive critique, which would require a thorough inspection and/or test drive.

