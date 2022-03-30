RV Review: 2022 Solera 32DSK, a plain wrap Class C

Today we’re reviewing the 2022 Forest River Solera 32DSK, a Class C RV that, to me, seems to cross between the feel of a modern travel trailer and a vintage Class C.

The way I see things, there are definite unique “feels” among travel trailers, Class C and Class A RVs. Further, trends seem to change over time, and things I see in today’s Class C rigs are not quite like what I saw in their grand rigs.

Forest River Solera 32DSK

The Forest River Solera 32DSK is a Class C RV based on the Ford E-450 cutaway chassis. It gets motivation through the company’s 7.3 liter gasoline V8. This is a simple, old-fashioned “big block” V8 that’s relatively simple and just uses its heft to move large things. Like motorhomes.

The nice thing is that the E-450 chassis tends to have higher capacities than the Transit or Mercedes Sprinter. However, this one is maxed out at 14,500 GVW and there is no information on the unladen vehicle weight. Because, you know, why would you want to put something so absolutely safety-related as that on your product information?

What’s inside

But I really like the interior floor plan on this rig, where the kitchen occupies the entire camp side up to the bathroom. That kitchen features one very long counter where there are fitments to cover the sink with the same material as is used on the counter.

Further, there is a counter extension that is actually flush with the counter. What’s more, there’s a circular hole that also has a matching cover which reveals a trash can that can be accessed from outside the rig. Nice.

The stove is a three-burner arrangement, but the space you might expect to find the oven is, instead, a convection microwave. But this is fine.

What’s also fine is a crazy number of cabinets and drawers here along with a pantry that has movable shelves. There is no shortage of storage here.

Sitting side

On the road side in a slide is a U-shaped dinette and theater seats. Those are upholstered in a woven fabric instead of the fake leather that’s so common.

The plus side is, I personally prefer cloth to vinyl or leather for comfort. I also think that while vinyl can hold up a good long while, a lot of the vinyl used in RVs seems to shed and come apart. So I suspect this material may last longer than some of the vinyls I’ve seen.

Further, there is no carpeting here whatsoever—nor are there floor vents.

Step back with me in time

What makes me think of Class C RVs of the past are the shower and toilet. The shower is on the camp side of the RV and the toilet with a sink is on the other. If you open the toilet door that serves as the door between the living area and the back of the motorhome. There’s also a sliding door to separate the toilet from the rear bedroom.

Interestingly, the sink in the toilet room has something I haven’t seen before—a cover. Well, I’ve seen them in plenty of kitchens, but not in RV bathrooms. This is a nice feature.

Sleepy time

The back bedroom in this rig features a camp-side slide in which a 60 X 74 queen bed resides. Opposite that is another large collection of drawers and cabinets.

For more sleeping there’s space above the cab which has a 450-pound weight capacity. You can also convert the U-shaped dinette to a bed, of course.

Observations

The roof on this rig is a one-piece fiberglass construction which is much like a larger and higher-end Class A rig. Nice. There’s also a decent amount of cargo space. That includes a rear compartment under the bedroom that has a drain plug, so wet stuff could go here.

However, the interior almost looks like a plain-wrap version of an RV. It’s not bad, necessarily, and there are features I like such as lumber core construction and soft-close drawer and cabinet mechanisms. But the styling suffers from what I see as I shop for a new house. Someone took the joy and color out of the world and this is finding its way to RVs.

Boondocking and travel access

This rig has relatively small holding tanks at just 44 gallons of fresh water and 39 each of gray and black. There is a 190-watt solar panel on the roof—which may be enough to compensate for the 12-volt fridge. There’s also an Onan 4000 gasoline generator. So you should be fine off the grid, providing your water doesn’t run out or tanks fill up.

Surprisingly, with the slides in for travel, everything remains fully accessible—even the bed in the back.

In summary

I like the very usable layout of this rig, along with the tremendous number of cabinets and drawers. But I only wish that Forest River would ignore the trend in the industry of not putting the cargo carrying capacity on their motorized products websites.

In fact, I was at the FMCA Convention last week and actually talked someone out of a Class C they were looking at by pointing out the minuscule cargo carrying capacity on the rig. It was truly beautiful but ridiculously under-capable.

Is that the same case here? I wish I knew. But if we all complain, our collective voices will get heard, believe me.

