RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Issue 1828

Today’s thought

Those who contemplate the beauty of the earth find reserves of strength that will endure as long as life lasts. There is something infinitely healing in the repeated refrains of nature—the assurance that dawn comes after night, and spring after winter. —Rachel Carson

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Take a Walk in the Park Day!

On this day in history: 1822 – The Florida Territory is created in the United States.

Tip of the Day

Driving an RV: Why it’s important that all adult passengers know how

By Gail Marsh

It may just be a generational thing. Or a leftover from before the feminist revolution in the ’60s and ’70s thing. I’m talking about the fact that it’s usually the man who drives the RV. At least, this is generally what I’ve seen during the years we’ve traveled. It would surely make RV life easier if I shared the driving responsibility, but my husband and I also defaulted to the norm. He drove our first RV and from then on, assumed that responsibility.

Continue reading

Today’s RV review…

2022 Solera 32DSK, a plain wrap Class C

Tony says that this is “a Class C RV that, to me, seems to cross between the feel of a modern travel trailer and a vintage Class C.” He adds, “I like the very usable layout of this rig, along with the tremendous number of cabinets and drawers.”

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Where are the black tank odors in RV coming from?

Dear Dave,

When I dump my black tank I get an odor in the main living space in my fifth wheel. Do you think the smell is coming through the air conditioner from the vent on top? —Bud

Miss your sewing machine? This one was practically made for an RV!

By Nanci Dixon

When we became full-time RVers we got rid of a five-bedroom house and 40 years’ worth of stuff. Lots and lots of stuff. I liked to sew and had two sewing machines, one a 1940s Necchi boat anchor in a cabinet and a smaller portable Brother machine. I could not envision hauling even the portable one around, so, sadly, out they went. Read about what Nanci found that takes care of her sewing needs but only weighs about 5.5 pounds!

Reader poll

Have you ever flown in a single-engine private plane?

Quick Tip

Noisy bathroom fan?

Bathroom fan so noisy it drives you nuts? Look for a replacement fan with a 12-volt high capacity computer cooling fan. You may need to modify the mounting a bit to make it stay in the same place, but a little creativity can bring a “silent night.”

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Tom & Pam Ferreira

2015 Keystone Montana Big Sky 3625RE

“We both love the layout, especially the main living area. The colors and design are beautiful, and we’re constantly getting positive remarks from other people around the country. We have caught many people taking pictures of our rig. For us, the fifth wheel is the best setup for long-distance and stays. It’s our home away from home. We have made several changes and upgrades; the list is very long and I will not mention them here. But I will say it makes things even better. I am very mechanically inclined so these upgrades are quite easy. We also love meeting people and making new friends from all over the country. Touring America in our fifth wheel is a lifelong dream come true, and what better way to do it than in our fiver?”

Website of the day

20 Epic Day Hikes in the National Parks (USA)

Since it’s National Take a Walk in the Park Day, we thought we’d encourage you to go outside! All of these can be done in a day, so tie up your hiking boots and get out there!

Recipe of the Day

Greek Pasta Salad

by Patti Rahilly-Jones from Wrightstown, NJ

There’s nothing ordinary about this pasta salad recipe. It’s a delicious salad filled with a blend of Mediterranean flavors. The mixture of cucumber, olives, sun-dried tomatoes, and Feta cheese gives this pasta salad a distinct Greek flare. Its light dressing marinates the salad and the flavors marry together wonderfully. A beautiful and refreshing Greek salad for your next cookout.

Trivia

Some researchers claim that the largemouth bass is the most intelligent freshwater fish, able to distinguish and avoid a particular type of lure after only one encounter. And did you know that the largemouth bass is the most popular freshwater game fish in the U.S? Indeed, it is.

*How many paper cups does A&W save by serving their root beer in their famous frosty glass mugs? Take a guess, then see if you’re right by checking yesterday’s trivia for the answer.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Our Layla, the German Shepherd, and Dolce, the Pomeranian, are relaxing during our recent 6,000-mile cross-country RV trip.” —James Banks

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Leave here with a laugh

I read that, by law, you have to turn on your headlights when it’s raining in Sweden. How the heck am I supposed to know if it’s raining in Sweden?

