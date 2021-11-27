RV Review: 2022 Springdale 202QBWE; a value under $30k

Speaking with my RV friends, it’s amazing how much prices for these have gone up in the past year. For example, yesterday’s update on the Keystone Outback reflected a $12,000 price increase since the last time we looked at that model.

Honestly, my wife and I went RV shopping and were having issues justifying the price of new RVs that we had looked at not too long ago. At that time we thought were reasonably priced and now they were closer to the wow segment. So, I thought I’d spend some time looking at just what you can get for under $30,000.

First of all, some RV manufacturers make it much easier to include this criteria in the parameters for looking into things. As such, I’m going to start with Keystone’s Springdale brand, one that we represented when I was selling RVs. While these were affordable “stick and tin” models, they tended to be fairly well-made and customers liked them. In fact, they had one of the lowest incidences of coming back for warranty claims.

So, the first in this series under $30,000 is going to be the Keystone Springdale 202QBWE at $30,930. Wait a minute, you say. That’s almost $1,000 over the criteria you just set. Well, yeah. But I’m figuring you’ll get the trailer for less than MSRP if you find a good dealership. I know some of them are selling at full retail right now, but that’s just crazy.

As always, I suggest you shop your dealer before you shop your RV. A great RV dealer can make the difference between an outstanding experience and a lousy one, to be honest.

Keystone Springdale 202QBWE

First, what’s in a name? In the case of this travel trailer, the QBWE stands for Queen Bed Western Edition. No, the Western Edition isn’t just for cowboys and rustlers. Keystone sells so many trailers there’s a plant in Oregon that builds some of the models for those of us on the left coast. These are the ones we’d get when I was selling RVs.

The good

The Springdale line of travel trailers is built in the manner in which travel trailers have been built for a very long time. In the industry, these are referred to as “stick and tin” trailers, which means wood framing and a corrugated aluminum skin. This is a less expensive way of building trailers but offers advantages. One of those is being easily repaired in the event that a pesky tree jumps out at you or something of that sort.

As with any way of doing things, there are variations in the methodology. We liked that Keystone used a 24’ x 8’ sheet of plywood in the floor that’s called Dyna Span® subflooring. The benefit of this is that there are no seams along any trailer with a cabin shorter than 24 feet in length.

This Dyna Span flooring was mounted on a frame specifically built for this floorpan. That means any holes or other voids in the steel would only be there for a reason. That frame also included full-width outriggers.

Springdale has transferable three-year structural warranties

I remember when Springdale, and other Keystone brands, introduced three-year structural warranties and made them transferable – kind of a big deal. But, on the subject of warranties, our experience with these was that they didn’t need a lot of attention from the warranty department. Springdale was one of those brands we just relied on to build solid units.

One of the things I really liked about this floor plan is the rear dinette and the windows that surround it. This also makes into a bed, of course. But it’s a great floor plan if you can back up to a spot with a view, as the large windows really make this layout.

Under the skin, Springdale uses a color coded wiring system. If there is an electrical issue, the wire colors are consistent from model to model. This might sound like a no-brainer for anyone who has worked on vehicles. However, it’s surprisingly unique in the RV industry.

Of course, I keep bringing up the fact that Keystone has their SolarFlex™ system standard now on all their trailers, including these affordable models. In the case of the Springdale 202QBWE, you get a 200-watt solar panel on the roof. You can easily add a second 200-watt solar panel or your dealer can do it for you. That, too, would be warranted by Keystone.

This trailer is also well-suited to boondocking, with 60 gallons of fresh water along with that SolarFlex. With that big back window, this would be a great trailer for those who love to camp in forests and such.

The bad

As with any “stick and tin” trailer, owners are well-advised to pay attention to seals and voids in the surface area. Since windows don’t sit on a flat surface, there is more sealant than there might be on a laminated trailer. This is just one of the areas where water intrusion can happen.

Those who are diligent about maintenance likely won’t have a problem. But many, many owners are not, so there are just more opportunities for the weather to join you inside this nice space.

Springdale, like other Keystone brands, also has what they refer to as 4G LTE and Wi-Fi readiness. But this is a system that requires hardware upgrades and a service plan. You’re better off just getting something like a cell phone booster.

Something I’m not a fan of are the floor heater registers, but you can cover those with magnetic sheets in the summer so they don’t load up with dog hair.

In summary

I’m really surprised how much the prices of RVs have increased in the past few years. To that, you have to add delivery. For example, to get an RV delivered from Indiana to the left coast it’s costing almost $6,000. Seriously. And that’s a hard cost the dealers have to pass along to the customer.

So buying something made a little closer to home that’s reasonably affordable makes a lot of sense. We’ll look at a few other trailers that you can likely leave the dealership with for under $30,000 in the next few days.

I would also love to read your comments and suggestions over on our new forums, where you can weigh in and start and join a discussion about all things RV. Here’s a link to my RV Reviews Forum.



Tony comes to RVTravel having worked at an RV dealership and been a life long RV enthusiast. He also has written the syndicated Curbside column about cars. You can find his writing here and at StressLessCamping where he also has a podcast about the RV life with his wife.

These RV reviews are written based on information provided by the manufacturers along with our writer’s own research. We receive no money or other financial benefits from these reviews. They are intended only as a brief overview of the vehicle, not a comprehensive critique, which would require a thorough inspection and/or test drive.

