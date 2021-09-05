RV Review: The $7.7 million Volkner Performance S … with Bugatti option

For those who have great wealth, sometimes I wonder what the driving force is behind some of the decisions they make. For example, why does someone really wealthy choose the type of RV that they have? I have interviewed a few folks who are both RVers and extraordinarily wealthy. The driving decision with their RV often follows that of the decision to buy a specific yacht: Because I can.

This Volkner Performance S has a very expensive accessory

So some of that thinking has to be behind the idea of selling a motorhome where one specific accessory costs more than the price of a very expensive RV in the first place.

1 of 7

Caravan Salon

I have mentioned numerous times, especially recently, that the largest RV show is in Dusseldorf, Germany, and is called Caravan Salon. There are a lot of reasons to attend this, but one of the jewels in the crown of this show is the display of the most absolutely ridiculously expensive RV possible.

This has been done in the past by German company Volkner with their Volkner Performance S. [Note: I can’t get the URL to update to go to the English translation. Sorry.] But they have outdone themselves this year with the showing of that model with a very specific new accessory: a Bugatti Chiron that fits in the garage under the floor.

If you’re the customer for this, then it’s time to sell about $7.7 million in bitcoin so you can get in line to get yours.

Now, if your first thought is, “That’s ridiculous, who would spend that kind of money on a motorhome?” you’re likely not the one who would. But if you just put down your champagne and sat closer to the edge of your seat, let’s talk.

Gerhard Volkner

Gerhard Volkner is a passionate inventor and gifted designer. And he loves traveling in a motorhome.

Two thoughts have never let go of him: “Why should you forgo the comfort and convenience of home when you are on vacation?” And “It has to get better!”

For decades he has had the optimal synthesis between freedom and independence of camping and the convenience of a comfort apartment on wheels. The “Besserkönner” (you can do better) emerged, but that is not a name for a motorhome. So he called it “Performance.”

Volkner is a family-based company that has been building what they refer to as landyachts for close to a decade now. Their reputation is as a provider of such premium rigs that they defy expectations in every way. Part of this history includes causing jaws to drop and, once again, they’ve done it.

Volkner’s target market is spectacularly wealthy individuals

Because their target market is spectacularly wealthy individuals, they don’t make production models. Instead, they start with a base unit which sports either a Volvo or Mercedes chassis.

The Volvo chassis sports a 460- horsepower Volvo diesel engine, the Mercedes a 430-horsepower diesel engine. Either of those is mated to an i-SHIFT transmission. Incidentally, the starting place for building one of these is about $1.9 million.

One of the things these rigs are known for and what has gotten them stellar positions on YouTube and in social posts is the garage under the floor.

Multi-purpose garage in the Performance S

The garage also offers storage for two fat-tire e-bikes, and there’s a separate compartment for two more bikes. The garage – or, better said, the hydraulic platform – can be used as a veranda for outdoor dining when the car is not in there, or for storage for garden furniture when the weather takes an unexpected turn. Or, you can use it as your personal man cave, since it has AC and heating in addition to offering protection from the elements.

That’s also the place where the Bugatti goes, when you’re not tearing up the roads in Monte Carlo or using its incredible power to pass most of everything else on the Autobahn.

There’s also a custom Burmester audio system which has been created specifically for this motorhome. It will set you back about $355,000 alone.

The interior is incredibly lavish, though the layout is the base one. It includes a lounge slash living room slash dining room up front, a full kitchen, a full dry bathroom, and a separate shower room with a rain shower and starry roof. The bedroom is in the back.

A lithium battery bank, 2,000-W rooftop solar panels, 8-kW generator, and separate holding tanks for fresh, gray and black water make the Performance S off-grid capable for longer stretches.

The Performance S has an incredible kitchen

If you like to cook, this also has an incredible kitchen. The heating and cooling in this rig are beyond reproach. Of course, all the finest luxury touches are here: butter-soft leather, incredible woods, and the usual appointments you’d expect in a high-end motorhome like a dishwasher and laundry facilities.

One of the things that really struck me about these European ultra-luxury rigs is that there isn’t one swoosh or swirl. I wonder if anyone with the scratch to land one of these machines looks at the carnival-inspired paint jobs on American diesel pushers as some of us look at the participants in the old Jerry Springer show.

Tony comes to RVTravel having worked at an RV dealership and been a life long RV enthusiast. He also has written the syndicated Curbside column about cars. You can find his writing here and at StressLessCamping where he also has a podcast about the RV life with his wife.

These RV reviews are written based on information provided by the manufacturers along with our writer’s own research. We receive no money or other financial benefits from these reviews. They are intended only as a brief overview of the vehicle, not a comprehensive critique, which would require a thorough inspection and/or test drive.

Got an RV we need to look at? Contact us today and let us know in the form below – thank you!

##RVT1016b