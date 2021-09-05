Campground and RV Park News, September 4, 2021

The latest news about camping and developments in North American campgrounds and RV parks from Janet Groene.

This site covers time-sensitive news for RV travelers. Plan your trip according to your own dates, the type and size of your rig, and your budget and interests. Be alert for sudden changes due to COVID, floods, road closures or construction, wildfires or weather. Many events are still tentative. COVID restrictions are in place and vary according to the state or individual campground. Masks or a vaccination certification may be required.

Due to demand for RV campsites, many campgrounds and RV resorts are heavily booked, require a two- or three-night minimum stay and/or black out dates for their usual discounts. When a campground promises a major event, attraction or beach, know whether it’s actually at the campground. It may be merely nearby, requiring you to leave the campground.

DISCLAIMER: No endorsement of any campground or product is implied by this reporter nor this website.

ARIZONA CAMPGROUND HAS NEW OWNERS

Black Canyon City RV Park & Campground at 19600 E St. Josephs Rd., Black Canyon City, has new owners. The former KOA has has 58 units, including 46 RV sites with full hookups, Wi-Fi and cable TV. In addition to cabins, tent sites and mobile homes, the park has a clubhouse, swimming pool and a store. Weekly, monthly, seasonal and annual rates are available with a $100 refundable deposit made with your reservation. (623) 374-5318

CALIFORNIA HOSTS DIRTYBIRD WEEKEND

The dates are October 15-17 for this year’s Dirtybird Campout with overnighting in the Modesto Reservoir campgrounds. They call it half music festival and half adult summer camp, with five Birdhouse acts including Boys Noize and Dog Blood. Admission is for ages 21 and over. There’s a pajama party on Thursday for early arrivals, a BBQ, and a variety of ticket and add-on options including camping. Ticket packages for RV passes with and without hookups are sold out as of press time, but look into the wait list. Go to dirtybirdcamppout.com

FLORIDA STATE PARK SAYS SURF’S UP

Known for some of the best surfing on the East Coast, Sebastian Inlet State Park, Vero Beach, is also the place for surf fishing, especially during the mullet run. Be here October 16 for the hour-long Fall Mullet Run Fishing Tactics, with classes on planning, weather forecasting, equipment, tackle, bait and specific targeting techniques. All skill levels are welcome. The park has 51 campsites with water and electric, fire ring and picnic table. Amenities include restrooms, dump station and a Wi-Fi hotspot near the marina. Beach wheelchairs can be borrowed at no cost. For reservations call (800) 326-3521

GEORGIA STATE PARK DELVES INTO PRE-HISTORY

Kolomoki Mounds State Park, Blakely, is the home of one of the largest, earliest Woodland period earthwork mound complexes in the Southeastern United States. Built from 350 to 600 AD, the mounds were left by a thriving culture that settled at this site on the Chattahoochee River. The Kolomoki Festival scheduled for October 9 is the largest event of the year here. See an antique tractor parade. Hear the Bo Henry Band, and save several hours to see the museum. It’s built around an excavated mound and has artifacts, displays and a film. Explore ancient lands, fish two lakes, hike three trails, climb a mound and camp in a pull-through or back-in site with electric hookup. There is also one buddy site. Each site has a picnic table, fire ring and grill. The park also has a children’s playground, pedal boats and mini-golf. Reserve through reserveamerica.com. Phone: (229) 724-2150.

INDIANA STATE PARK CELEBRATES HARVEST

The bountiful harvests Indiana is known for will be celebrated on October 23 at Versailles State Park in southern Indiana with the 2nd Annual Harvest Fest. Old-fashioned family fun is in store for all ages with a pumpkin carving contest, music, food and crafts vendors. The park has 226 back-in RV sites with electric hookup and nine equestrian campsites with electric. There’s also a dump station and camp store. Hike the trails or bring your horse to explore equestrian trails through the rolling hills. Boat and fish the 230-acre lake. Kayak, and explore mountain bike trails. For information about the festival call (812) 689-6424. For camping reservations go to reserveamerica.com.

MARYLAND STATE PARK IS FOR THE BIRDS

Take a walk to birding hotspots on Cape Henlopen with a staff naturalist on selected Tuesdays including September 21. See the fall migration at the place where the Delaware River meets the Atlantic Ocean. Bring your own binoculars (or borrow theirs). Wear comfortable walking shoes and dress for the weather. Beginner birders are welcome. The free event is for ages 10 and older with an adult. Call 302-645-6852 for more information and to register. Cape Henlopen State Park, Lewes, has a campground with water hookups, 30-/50-/100-amp electric, fire rings and picnic tables, a camp store, laundry, pull-through sites, play area, dump stations and expanded overflow parking area. For camping reservations call 1-877-98 PARKS (1-877-987-2757).

NEW HAMPSHIRE SNOWMOBILE EVENT ON GRASS

The New Hampshire Grass Drags and Watercross is THE pre-winter event for snowmobile enthusiasts. It will be run in Fremont October 8-10. See snowmobiles race on grass and over water. In the water skipping event, race classes include 600, 800 and Amateur, Semi Pro and Pro races. It’s fast, exciting, and, yes, snowmobiles DO sink! This huge event has competitions, vendors, food, and a chance for snowmobile users to trade tips on getting ready for winter fun. The event’s dry camping area, open for self-contained rigs only, opens Friday at 8 a.m. and campers must be gone by 7:15 a.m. on Sunday. RV’s longer than 40 feet must reserve with NHSA at (603) 273-0220. Follow special directions for reaching the campground. There are also private campgrounds nearby with hookups. Contact the New Hampshire Snowmobile Association, nhsa.com, for a list.

NEW YORK CAMPGROUND HAS NEW WATER SLIDE

The new LeeKee Lagoon water feature at Triple R Campground in Franklinville is now officially open – complete with a spectacular, four-lane water slide and a spray pad water park. Mostly open since Memorial Day and now official, the new water park is in addition to the swimming pool and hot tub. The campground has 212 sites with hookups and a camp store. The last of the family-friendly monthly events for the season will be a Thanksgiving Dinner for all campers on October 9, prior to the closing on October 10. Go to triplercamp.com or phone (716) 676-3856

NORTH CAROLINA GETS NEW RV PARK

The new Daisy Hill RV Park is now open in Hendersonville with five full-hookup RV sites with Wi-Fi and cable. The fledgling park has no reviews yet, and its website has few details about facilities, so call with your questions, (828) 329-0181. The new park is just north of Dupont Recreational State Forest, locally called Dupont Forest, where you can ride horseback, hunt, fish and take rugged hikes past rushing waterfalls. Website. Facebook page.

VIRGINIA KOA BEATS THE BAND

Fall provides some of the best camping weather of the year in Virginia. Come to the Virginia Beach KOA Holiday on October 22-24 for the October Bands and BBQ Weekend. Food trucks will provide the menus while you listen to MOcean, a local band appearing live. The swimming pool will close for the season on September 9, but most other features of the year-round campground will be available. There’s a KampK9, zipline, shuttle to the waterfront, basketball, volleyball, bicycle rentals, their famous ice cream socials and more. Maximum length of rigs is 45 feet. Sites have full hookups including free Wi-Fi. To reserve a site call (800) 562-4150. For information call (757) 428-1444.

Stay Tuned

• In Mayfield, New York, hope remains that approval will be given for a new RV park to be built next year with RV lots, camp home lots, glamping, tents, an amphitheater, restrooms/shower facilities, playgrounds, picnic pavilions, a swimming pool, kayak/canoe rental, dock system, boat slips, boat launch and beach access. Opposing groups have hired an attorney.

• Now closed, the Escatawpa Holly Campground 30 miles west of Mobile, Alabama, will find new life as a county campground with sandy beaches on the Escatawpa River, new pavilions, restrooms, trails, water access points for tubing and kayaking, and twice as many RV sites thanks to the purchase by the county of additional acreage. Additions will include a new welcome center with café, a general store and a Black Water River System Interpretive Center. An opening date has not been announced. (251) 574-2267.

• In Idaho, the Hailey City Council formally killed plans for a 33-site campground on city-owned property at Croy Canyon. The trail system through the land remains unchanged.

• After 65 years, Todd’s RV and Camping in Peachland, the last private campground on Okanagan Lake, British Columbia, is for sale. A developer is eyeing the land.

• A conditional use permit has been issued in Tower, Minnesota, for the proposed Renner RV Park, to be located on Park Bay.

• In Park Rapids, Minnesota, a Conditional Use Permit has been approved for McGregor’s Tree Patch RV and Campground on 11th Crow Wing Lake. It will have 21 sites with full hook-ups.

• All regional parks operated by Maricopa County, Arizona, begin a buy one, get one (free) promotion on October 1. Get details at (602) 506-2930. The promotion ends November 10.

Janet Groene is the author of more than 25 books including Living Aboard Your RV, 4th Edition, available at Amazon.com.

