RV Review: Coachmen Sportscoach SRS 354QS

Today’s review is of the Coachmen Sportscoach SRS 354QS. This is a diesel pusher motorhome that offers a decent amount of value in a rig that’s about the same price as some of the competitor’s gasoline-powered models.

I have been liking Coachmen products lately for some of the unique things they’re doing in the travel trailer space. So I was intrigued when I saw this being featured by Matt Foxcroft and thought I’d give it a look.

Highlights of the Sportscoach SRS 354QS

One of the first things I noticed is that Coachmen is using an Azdel substrate in their wall construction. That still isn’t as common among motorhomes as it is in travel trailers. The advantages of Azdel are that it’s a man-made product that isn’t damaged by water intrusion, plus it has better sound insulation properties than Luan. I like it.

Those walls in this coach are painted rather than sticker wrapped. While I am absolutely not a fan of the swirly graphics on any of these motorhomes, I can admire the paint job, having paid to have lots of vintage cars painted.

Also, the aluminum baggage doors are hinged at the front. However, the Sportscoach SRS 354QS uses Freightliner’s frame with straight frame rails, which means you’re not getting pass-through storage. Oh, well.

Interior of the Sportscoach SRS 354QS

Inside you’ll find an interior that reminds me a bit of the travel trailer interiors—but it’s still nice. The kitchen is less far removed from what you’ll see in some travel trailers than in a few other motorhomes, although this one is more affordably priced than some models.

There is either a folding couch or theater seats on the road side in one of the four slide rooms in this unit. None of them have carpeting nor any obvious signs that they’re slides when they’re out. In other words, no step up nor carpeting.

Further, the slides get pretty large when thinking of the kitchen slide. That has the dinette, the entire kitchen counter and even the residential refrigerator in it. Yowsers. But this also really opens up the interior, so there’s that.

The bathroom is in the center of the rig on the road side, and isn’t as big as the bathrooms in some of these motorhomes. There’s a shower that’s about the same size as in some travel trailers. Even the toilet’s a bit tight. Oh, well.

The bedroom is pretty large with opposing slides. The road-side slide is home to the king-sized bed in this unit.

All the way at the back is what looks like a closet, but that’s where you’ll find the washer and dryer. There’s also closet space and some storage surrounding and in back of the TV on the camp side.

Coachmen Sportscoach 354 1 of 10

Observations

But the bedroom is where I think this unit could use some help. There is one emergency exit window in the bedroom. There is no way anyone’s getting through that who has also achieved the lifestyle that makes this something within the budget.

I have written before that many of these big motorhomes put you all the way in the back past all the things that are likely to catch on fire. So you’re making the choice of severe injury trying to jump out a fire escape window on what amounts to a second story, or running past whatever’s on fire. This is a bad thing in many ways.

Perhaps put a darned door in the middle or give us a real fire exit … something.

Propane for space heater and water heater

One of the oddest things in this rig centers around propane. There is propane aboard and that liquid fuel is used for two things: space heater and water heater. Cooking is done by an induction cooktop. Often when RV companies put these in, they go 100% and make the whole coach electric.

To accomplish that, they then employ something like an AquaHot water and furnace system that utilizes the diesel fuel that’s already aboard. But that’s not the case here. Seems odd, frankly.

And if they’re going to go ahead and only use propane for the water heater and furnace, I wish they had used portable propane bottles so you can just take them to a propane station or have them filled right on the coach. It’s not a huge deal, just a bit odd.

The other thing I think that’s strange are the two sinks in the bathroom.

The bathroom in this rig is in the middle of the coach and it isn’t all that huge. But there are still two sinks in here. Perhaps one’s for your right hand, the other for your left? This had to have been designed at the height of COVID, so it’s possible they wanted us to be extra clean?

I can’t see two adult humans being in this bathroom at the same time, so I can’t think of any other reason.

One last thing. The TV is all the way at the rear bulkhead of the living space. The couch faces the camp side, so the only people who won’t be visiting the chiropractor on Monday are the ones in the pilot and copilot seats, if they’re swiveled to face the living space. Otherwise, couch surfers are going to be in a bit of pain.

In summary

The fire escapes on so many motorhomes just really bother the heck out of me. I’d like to see regulation demanding an actual usable exit if a coach has a bedroom at the back.

I do like that these modern rigs are starting to incorporate cameras for cornering and reverse as just something they do. There are just more and more digital safety nannies on these. That’s absolutely a big benefit to the occupants as well as anything they might come into contact with if things go awry.

I’m also sad that they don’t look over at the travel trailer division of Coachmen at how well they’ve utilized the under-bed storage. This was something Andrea pointed out in their video and I completely agree.

A lot to like in the Sportscoach SRS 354QS

There’s a lot to like for the money including details like soft-close drawers, full bawdy, er, body paint, and just the feel of this rig, including how spacious it is.

As written, I’m liking Coachmen products a lot lately. But I think they’d be even better if all the divisions talked to one another and incorporated some of Coachmen’s more innovative features in a wider swath of the product line.

I would love to read your comments and suggestions over on our new forums, where you can weigh in and start or join a discussion about all things RV. Here’s a link to my RV Reviews Forum.

Tony comes to RVtravel.com having worked at an RV dealership and been a lifelong RV enthusiast. He also has written the syndicated Curbside column about cars. You can find his writing here and at StressLessCamping where he also has a podcast about the RV life with his wife, Peggy.

These RV reviews are written based on information provided by the manufacturers along with our writer’s own research. We receive no money or other financial benefits from these reviews. They are intended only as a brief overview of the vehicle, not a comprehensive critique, which would require a thorough inspection and/or test drive.

Got an RV we need to look at? Contact us today and let us know in the form below – thank you!

##RVT1051