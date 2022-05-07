If you became suddenly filthy rich, would you buy a new high-end RV?

Okay, let’s say you played a dollar ticket on the lottery. Instead of blowing a dollar like usually happens, this time you win a few million dollars! Wow, lucky you!

So what will you do with all that money? There will be a lot of options, including giving some of it to people who are your new best friends, and maybe a relative who suddenly likes you again (interesting how money can have such an effect).

But let’s say that no matter what happens, you end up with a giant wad of cash to spend any way you want.

Would you use it to buy a really fancy RV, one that was previously way out of your price range? Just think about the luxury! Maybe get one with two bathrooms and heated floors and a wine cooler, not to mention a giant residential fridge, washer-dryer and maybe even a spare bedroom for the kids or grandkids once COVID is history.

Is that what you would do? Or would you be happy with your present rig?

Remember, it can sometimes take a few moments for the poll to load, so stand by. The wait will be worth it!