RV Review: Elusive Trailers Lo Pro Cabin, bridging the tiny house gap

When I first started this column I was concerned that I would quickly run out of new RVs to look at. Now I am finding more and more unique, unusual and special RVs, like today’s Lo Pro Cabin. It’s kind of like an Easter egg hunt every day. Well, sort of.

Recently, someone shared that they had purchased an Elusive trailer. This is another brand I hadn’t heard of. It’s a small company in the Pacific Northwest that makes what can best be described as travel trailers that almost bridge the gap between tiny houses and travel trailers. Well, sort of.

1 of 14

Elusive Trailers

Located in Stayton, Oregon, Elusive Trailers is a small company that makes one of the more unusual trailers I’ve come across. There are four models in the Elusive line: Drifter, Lifted Drifter, Lo Pro Cabin and Cabin.

Essentially, the various models are similar in that they’re all a single-axle smaller trailer with chassis built in-house by Elusive. The company makes mention of their focus on being off-grid friendly and backs this up.

Since the models are very similar, I thought I’d take a look at the one that is the most stand-out from a styling perspective, the Lo Pro Cabin. Speaking with Ruben Bernt, founder and owner of the company, he stated that the Lo Pro Cabin is their most popular model.

Solar is standard in the Elusive Trailers

While solar is an option on a number of trailers and RVs, it’s standard here. There’s 400 watts of solar on the roof feeding four six-volt “golf cart” batteries. This is plenty to keep the systems going in the trailer. They are all energy-efficient 12-volt systems including a “bar-sized” Norcold compressor-based refrigerator.

One of the unusual things about the Lo Pro’s brother, the Cabin, is the fact that it’s available with a wood exterior rather than the aluminum siding common in many “stick and tin” (wood-framed) travel trailers. This immediately makes it look much different than almost anything else on the market. These tend to be more popular with those who buy them and park them somewhat long-term. But it certainly looks cool.

Another shared aspect that’s really unusual about all the Elusive trailers is that they have a recessed rear entry door and sort of a back “porch.” This makes a lot of sense in some ways as you can walk in from a muddy forest trail and then leave your boots on the back porch. The flooring is a mesh grate so you could also wash off those boots or such.

Hot and cold shower on the “back porch”

There is a hot and cold shower back here, as well. So, depending on how close your neighbors are, you can just wash off a day’s worth of fun before you ever step inside the trailer.

You could also strap a generator here in transit, which is something else that makes this an unusual spot. Plus, this gives you a sheltered entrance. That’s another thing that makes sense in a place where it rains a lot. Or, at least, is supposed to.

Of course, the disadvantage of having a recessed entry is that it takes some of the interior volume. These are smaller trailers to begin with.

What’s inside the Lo Pro Cabin

As you step through this door – and don’t you dare bring your muddy boots in here again – on the left (road side) is a counter with a sink right at the door. In the counter is a two-burner propane stove. Overhead there are cabinets and a vent hood.

The interior cabinets and structure are made from formaldehyde-free materials and glue. Maple is the material of choice here. It really gives this much more of a cabin feel and less of an RV feel.

Another thing that makes a giant difference in a trailer of this size is the ceiling height. The roof and ceiling in the Lo Pro Cabin are flat but at an angle. The interior height of this is 6’9” at the lowest point, 7’ 10” at the highest point.

All the way at the front of the trailer is a couch that folds down into a bed. Above that is a bed on a power lift mechanism. You could sleep four in here if you wanted. But I bet if you have kids, you’re going to fight them for that loft bed. Another unusual thing, even in a 16-foot-long trailer, is that you actually get a true queen-sized bed in that loft bed.

The only other thing is a small bar-sized 12-volt refrigerator in a cabinet the same height as the counters across the hall.

The final thing inside the Lo Pro Cabin is a wet bath. It can either consist of a foot-flush toilet draining into a black tank, or a cassette toilet – you get the choice. Either way, this is a wet bath. There is a high-performance vent fan in the roof.

You can get air conditioning and an awning, as well. There is a provision for shore power.

In summary

I can see the Lo Pro Cabin as being the ideal thing if you have some forest property. It’s completely self-sufficient with all that solar. The high ceiling makes it feel really open inside. While the wet bath might turn some prospects off, having the second outside shower in a place where you can actually use it takes a lot of that negativity away.

At the very least, the Lo Pro Cabin is an unusual-looking trailer. In talking to Ruben Bernt, he started in the RV space as a detailer at an RV dealer, stayed in the dealership space to the point where he owned an RV dealership, and now makes these trailers at Elusive Trailers with a long waiting list.

Tony comes to RVTravel having worked at an RV dealership and been a life long RV enthusiast. You can find his writing here and at StressLessCamping where he also has a podcast about the RV life with his wife.

These RV reviews are written based on information provided by the manufacturers along with our writer’s own research. We receive no money or other financial benefits from these reviews. They are intended only as a brief overview of the vehicle, not a comprehensive critique, which would require a thorough inspection and/or test drive.

Got an RV we need to look at? Contact us today and let us know in the form below – thank you!

##RVT1010b