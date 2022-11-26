RV Review: Some of my favorite Class B camper vans

Last week we looked at a Class B RV that, well, wasn’t my favorite. A few of you wrote asking me if there is a Class B camper van that I might really like. Actually, there are a few of them out there, so I thought we could revisit some of my favorite camper vans and why I like them.

This list is in no particular order as I believe that there are some prospective camper van owners who might appreciate some features over others. But all of these vans do a good job of what they do.

While we’ve been reading elsewhere in these pages about how RV sales are starting to get back to pre-pandemic levels and dealership groups are wringing their hands and working on strategies to be more than order takers, Class B RVs remain popular. Some have said that there was pent-up demand, but manufacturers had a difficult time supplying the vans on which these campers are based, so there are hold-overs from that.

Whatever the case, here are some Class B camper vans you might want to check out.

Winnebago

The Flying W has really embraced this market with open arms. There are a number of models they make that I really like.

Might as well start near the top with a Class B that offers impressive off-grid technology and off-road driving pieces to take that far into the woods. The Revel has 250 watts of solar feeding 250 amp-hours of LiFePO batteries. There’s a 2,000-watt Xantrex converter that will run the air conditioning system.

All over the inside of this van are RAM® track rails. This is a standard mounting system where you can get all sorts of devices to slot into these rails – things like tablet holders, rings to hold tie-downs, and just about anything else you can imagine. An example of where this is useful is over the dining table, where you can slot in a tablet holder and look at your tablet while sitting at the dinette.

Okay, so you don’t want to spend your whole inheritance on a van. Perhaps something like the Winnebago Solis Pocket is for you. Like so many of these, it works well as a daily driver or a camper.

Winnebago has also made the Solis Pocket a very flexible floor plan. But they get super bonus points for how they did it.

For example, on the road side is a sitting contraption that can be a 25” X 61” bed, a sofa with a table, a day bed with a table or a settee/love seat. Behind this in cabinets on the wall are spaces for your laptop or other things.

Another nifty thing is the kitchen, which is accessible by standing both inside and outside of this coach. That galley consists of a two-burner propane stove, a sink and a small 12-volt refrigerator that you can open from inside or out.

I had mentioned accessibility to the kitchen of the Winnebago Solis Pocket, but the Winnebago Roam is a Class B RV that is designed specifically to accommodate travelers who have mobility challenges. Made to be compatible with wheel chairs, this is a unique entry into this market that is well done by Winnebago.

In fact, Winnebago has several motorized RVs designed to accommodate wheel chairs. Kudos to them for literally being the only mainstream RV builder that I know of who provides this type of consideration.

One of the constant problems of camping in a van is water storage. Vans are notoriously devoid of water storage, but Pleasure-Way has solved this problem in the RECON. It makes the entire rear floor of the van into water storage such that they have 40 gallons of fresh water aboard.

On the opposite end of the use of water, instead of a permanent gray water tank, they provide two five-gallon Jerry cans inside the van. You simply hook one of them up when you’ve reached your destination and you’re set.

The back of the van features two bed platforms that fold up against the walls. When you’re not lying down on them, the bottoms incorporate some of the many, many racks that can hold adventure gear.

By having the beds fold up against the side, you now can bring along bikes or surf boards or skis or whatever adventure gear will fit. There will be a way to tie that down. And the 1,650-pound cargo carrying capacity of this van is probably more than you’ll need to bring it along.

Even the bathroom is a multi-function gear locker.

When the pandemic took the demand for limousines and luxury tour buses and threw that out the window, Grech, a company that makes those things, had to quickly pivot. Their solution was to get back into a business they had been in before – motorhomes.

The Grech Strada is one of the pricier models in this series. But the company has done so many things differently that they justify the lofty number that they’re tossing about for some buyers.

The holding tanks are held in place with stainless steel straps. The company has covered all the connections on the outside so the van doesn’t look like the kit you and your cousins put together over a series of weekends.

They also upgraded the suspension with a commercial-grade air suspension that’s so good it’s backed by the Mercedes-Benz warranty.

I had written that this list was made in no particular order, but I will say that one of my favorites in this category is the Embassy RV Traveler. Why?

The company started their van builds after seeing what was behind the walls in a van that had been in an accident. As such, they noticed a lot of dampness even though there hadn’t been a leak.

So they use a very different bubble-style insulation that’s glued to the interior walls. The flooring, too, is unique. It is a one-and-one-half inch thick proprietary subfloor that’s bonded to the metal flooring in the van. Further, cabinets, walls and every other surface is made from materials that are unique to this build.

Many of the materials that go into their builds are made by the company itself.

Another thing that’s really unusual about Embassy is that they’ll build whatever van you want. Like the Promaster? No worries. Prefer a Ford? Done. If the Sprinter’s your thing, then they’ll do that too.

There’s one more thing I absolutely need to mention and that’s the available back porch function of the coach. Embassy has created a very unique back porch tent option for their RVs that literally expands the interior significantly and creates a closed-in back porch. Essentially, this comes from opening the dual rear doors, dropping down a platform and then erecting a specially built tent. It’s not much work, but it drastically expands the RV’s living space. In fact, it essentially can turn it into a two-bedroom unit—or just a nice back porch to hang out on.

Airstream makes a series of Class B RVs that I’ve looked at in the past, but I’ve never been a big fan. I guess that stems from my way of thinking where I favor things being simpler.

The Rangeline is an offering from Airstream that, I feel, absolutely hits their target squarely.

I was fortunate enough to meet with several Airstream executives including the company president to go over this new model.

What was clear in the discussion is that they have listened carefully to the market but also looked at designs available in Europe through Hymer. I might also wonder if they’ve been reading these reviews, as well, as so many things I find fault with in many Class B designs were addressed here.

I like how polished the exterior looks with panels that cover the connections, making the van look as completed as it did when rolling off Ram’s assembly line.

There is no propane aboard this build, with water and space heat being provided by the gasoline on board using a Timberline system. Great idea.

I like these quite a bit for a lot of reasons.

In summary

In thinking about this article and going back and looking at some of these vans again, one of the things that caught me was how much prices have increased on most of them in the short time span between when I originally wrote the articles and now.

We’ve looked at the financial picture before and some of these vans sell for more than some houses on the market. Wow.

The nifty thing about these is that there are enough different features and floor plans that you can find something to like that matches the way you want to travel. There are even van companies that can work with you to outfit your own van, if that’s something that appeals to you.

Do you have a favorite? I know I missed a few. You can find all the vans I’ve looked at here. Perhaps, if van life is for you, there’s something you’ll love.

