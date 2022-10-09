RV Review: Lance Enduro overlanding prototype

Today’s RV review is of an RV that is coming out next year—the Lance Enduro. While you may already have in mind what a Lance product looks like and feels like, forget that completely. The Enduro is a total departure from what the company has heretofore been doing.

The Enduro is a single-axle trailer specifically designed to appeal to the overlanding crowd. Think of things like the Ember, RKS Purpose, Black Series. That sort of thing.

Bob Rogers from Lance said that they have been attending overlanding RV shows for seven years now and have been working on this design for two. It really is a big departure, not just for Lance, but also for this style of trailer.

Highlights

Wood is absolutely not a factor in the build of this rig. Other than bamboo countertops, you’ll find composites and metal surfaces throughout the camper. You know, materials that can take the abuse of being dragged far, far into the backwoods.

Most of the flat surfaces including the lips on shelves, dividers and even inside some of the cabinet doors are what are called molle panels. These are essentially grid structures that you can attach things to.

You know how lots of folks ask whether they can attach some sort of a clothes hanger or towel holder to the walls of their RVs? Then they drill through the wall and the screw comes out the other side? Yeah, we’ll have none of that here. These molle panels facilitate your hanging whatever sorts of things support your lifestyle.

Food and water

In some ways you can sort of describe this as a huge teardrop trailer only in that there’s a large rear hatch that opens to reveal the kitchen. That kitchen sports a two-burner stove in a metal drawer, a single-bowl sink and a large Truma 12-volt cooler.

I think I’ve mentioned in the past how much I think these 12-volt coolers are so much more appropriate for outside kitchens than a lot of the bar-sized refrigerators which run on 120-volt household current.

Again, more molle panels all over the place so you can use things like carabiners to hook utensils, pot holders, whatever. The space is super flexible.

In fact, it’s so flexible the utensil drawer comes with a foam insert that you can cut to fit your own scullery.

Should you run out of water and be near a stream or lake, you’re in luck. There’s also a three-stage filtration system and a long stainless steel hose with a mesh filter in the end of that. You can dip the hose into the water and use a separate pump to refill your tank. Boom.

Sit and sleep

It’s clear that a lot of thought went into this design. The front compartment is another example.

Across the front of the interior is a single bed that stretches the width of the trailer. A Lagun table sits ahead of that with a bench on either side, forming a u-shaped dinette.

But the bed can be occupied by one individual while the two seats are still usable. So one person can take a nap while someone else enjoys lunch or works on their RV reviews or whatever it is. It’s clear that the team at Lance actually must have spouses!

If you want the full sleeping experience, the table can work in the space so that you now get a king-sized bed.

While the photos I am sharing with you don’t show this, there are also bunks available above the king-sized bed, if you have two junior campers coming with you.

There is also a roof-top tent so you can add two additional campers for a total sleeping capacity of six people.

Tow the line

The build of this rig is designed to withstand the rigors of off-road travel with a CURT® independent suspension system. Lance very specifically designed this so it could be towed by a lot of the off-road vehicles out there today. The dry weight of this is 3,200 pounds with about 1,000 pounds of cargo carrying capacity.

Still, it’s also configured such that you could haul a motorcycle on the front. The receiver hitch in the back is rated for 450 pounds—much more than is typical.

Conclusions

There are still details being worked out on this camper, so not everything is finalized yet. But it’s an interesting peek into the future. This has a lot of storage in the front pass-through compartment, and there’s a metal cabinet in the front with the batteries and propane, and also a bit more storage.

For those who don’t appreciate the wet bath or the east-west, bed know that there are plenty of people dragging all sorts of gear way the heck off the beaten path who are probably wondering where they can place an order for this unit.

Lance actually has a lot of experience in the world of overlanding just by the fact that they make pickup campers, which some overlanders really like.

The field Lance is jumping into is getting increasingly crowded and full of some really good offerings. Those include the Ember 170MBH, the RKS Purpose, and things like the Black Series Classic 12.

I think Lance has done a great job learning the market. There is advanced solar available, and the camper offers much of what this market desires. The ingenuity of the design and function of things like the bed/table and the outside kitchen really put this overlander into the running as a solid choice.

But one of the best features of this camper is the one that reads “Lance”—as the company absolutely has earned an enviable reputation as a builder of very high-quality RVs.

*****

