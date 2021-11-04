RV Review: Stella Vita experimental motorhome from the Netherlands

Passionate students in universities can be a powerful thing – bringing new light to old ideas. That’s exactly what happened at the Eindhoven University of Technology in the Netherlands, when the students put their minds to the RV space. Dubbed “Stella Vita,” the project the 22 students came up with was an RV that has all the features you would expect in a motorhome but without the need for having to ever refuel.

You see, the Stella Vita is completely solar-powered.

To test their vehicle, the team went from Eindhoven to the southern most tip of Span, a trip of almost 1,900 miles. The result? Everything worked just like they said it would.

One of the things I’ve been harping on in my articles is aerodynamics. While lots of folks buy lots of RVs hoping to use less fuel or a less capable tow vehicle, the result with American RVs is almost always the same. You’re getting terrible fuel mileage.

Take the case of my own travel trailer, where I used to pull the sub-3,000 pound rig with a V6 Nissan Frontier. Generally, I would average between 11-14 miles per gallon of fuel. Then I bought a Ram 1500 with a significantly larger engine and with the tow vehicle having much more mass.

I still get between 11-14 miles per gallon.

Once you’re at highway speeds, the biggest factor in your economy is shoving a giant square box through the air. You, my friends, are going to get horrible fuel economy doing this.

The first obstacle the team overcame is the simple fact that if you make a vehicle more aerodynamically efficient, it takes less energy to move it, especially at highway speeds. This is why your Cadillac and the Honda Civic in the next lane look so similar: They’re shaped to cut through the wind.

The Stella Vita is extremely aerodynamic

Stella Vita was designed to be extremely aerodynamic, being shaped like a teardrop. Essentially, this shape plus a very light structure mean that Stella Vita actually uses less energy than it generates with the rooftop solar panels as it’s going down the road.

“It’s a very particular looking car so when you’re driving through, for example, Paris or another city, all the people are there waving, taking photos,” says 21-year-old Tijn Ter Horst, a member of Solar Team Eindhoven 2021. “It’s great to see what we achieved in one year and we’re really looking forward to inspiring even more people.”

But then, you also have the reality that you want to put living quarters in and be able to stand up as well. That’s where typical RVs excel – but they addressed this as well.

The Stella Vita is fully equipped with living essentials. Those include a double bed, sofa, kitchen area and a bathroom with a shower, sink and toilet. It can fit two people, who can drive, cook and watch television using just the vehicle’s solar-charged battery, according to the students.

The way this is accomplished is through a roof that raises up providing standing room. In some ways this reminds me of a really huge version of the Safari Condo Alto R1713, which is much the same idea but in a travel trailer. And those are available to buy.

Raise the roof

When it’s parked, the extendable roof of the Stella Vita can rise up to allow passengers to stand. Extra solar panels slide out from the sides, doubling the solar surface from 8.8 square meters to 17.5 square meters. While stationary, passengers can also track their energy consumption using the built-in infotainment system.

The team started brainstorming for the project last September and they came up with the idea for Stella Vita in two months. From November 2020 until March this year, they designed the campervan, aiming to make it as aerodynamic and lightweight as possible while still making it look good.

By July, they had finished building it and started to test the vehicle on the road. The camper was licensed for use on public roads at the beginning of September and began its European tour later that month.

Mileage in the Stella Vita

The vehicle can typically travel up to 600 kilometers (373 miles) on its 60-kWh battery when fully charged, even at night and when it is cloudy. On a day when the sun is shining throughout, its range increases by an extra 130 kilometers (81 miles). The team drove approximately 300 kilometers (186 miles) between each destination, at a top speed of 120 kilometers (75 miles) per hour.

While there are few details about the way this vehicle is built, it seems to be constructed with a tubular frame, which is much like the classic Mercedes-Benz 300SL gull wing coupe. The engineering philosophy there was the same here, build something strong and lightweight.

Of course, there are questions that are currently left unanswered. But imagine taking a present-day Tesla Model X and extending it a good amount and then adding a pop top? That would make a nifty camping rig and, with American infrastructure, you could charge the thing overnight at a campsite with 50-amp service.

All-electric RVs in the U.S.

This is a nifty experiment. Of course, several U.S. manufacturers are already toying with the idea of an all-electric RV. The most promising one is Sylvan Sport, with their forthcoming and quite realistic electric RV.

Would you even consider something like this if it were made available?

