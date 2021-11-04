RV Daily Tips. Thursday, November 4, 2021

Issue 1724

Today’s thought

“The simple things are also the most extraordinary things, and only the wise can see them.” ―Paulo Coelho

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Men Make Dinner Day! It’s on, gents!

On this day in history: 1922 – In Egypt, British archaeologist Howard Carter and his men find the entrance to Tutankhamun’s (“King Tut”) tomb in the Valley of the Kings.

Tip of the Day

City water inlet regurgitates – Help!

By Chris Dougherty

Chris Dougherty is a certified RV technician. Here is a letter he received from a reader while he was serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor.

Dear Chris,

I have an issue with the fresh water from my fresh water holding tank shooting out the city water inlet connection when I turn on my freshwater tank pump. There is a trickle of water coming to the faucets. However, when the city water connection is hooked to external water source, everything seems to be OK. Do you know what might be causing this, and can it be corrected fairly easily? Thanks. —Jessie Lynn

Read Chris' advice.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the Stella Vita, a solar-powered experimental motorhome from the Netherlands. Tony writes, “Dubbed Stella Vita, the project the 22 students came up with was a completely solar-powered RV that has all the features you would expect in a motorhome but without the need for having to ever refuel.” This thing is bizarre-looking but totally cool. Check it out.

Is this your RV?

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Why does my RV smell like sewage after I dump the black tank?

Dear Dave,

We have a 2014 Winnebago Tour. My issue is that when we’re leaving a campsite and dump the black tank, for the first 30 minutes we get a stink from the toilet. I have looked and looked for any possible breaks in the vent pipe and just can’t find anything. We have tried leaving windows open, and tried running the fan (I know that’s a no-no). We have left water in the bowl (and it stays in the bowl for hours). I am out of ideas. Any suggestions? —Jim

Read Dave's response.

One of the most useful products ever!

This pickup truck drives upside-down – no joke!

How about towing your RV with this thing? You’d get stopped so much you’d never make it to your destination! Check it out here, including video.

Reader poll

Do you have a passport? If so, do you carry it with you on your RV travels?

Quick Tip

Check your roof

The rainy season upon us. If you have not inspected your RV’s roof lately for possible leaks, do so now. Allowing water into your RV can result in large repair bills if not attended to quickly. Do not take a chance. Inspect today or have a professional check.

????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

Website of the day

Main Street of America: Route 66 attractions state by state

Have you ever driven the entirety of Route 66? If so, you’ve probably been to most, if not all, of these attractions. Still, this list is fun to scroll through.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 14 percent only dump their RV’s tanks at free dump stations

• 25 percent have not flown on a plane within the last 10 years (only 1 percent have never flown on a plane before!).

• The highest number of voters, 49 percent, have an Android for a cell phone. 46 percent have an iPhone.

Recipe of the Day

Tuna Noodle Casserole

by Marianne Gleason from Cincinnati, OH

This tuna noodle casserole is creamy, savory, and so good. It’s a very classic recipe with a few twists. French onion dip adds a unique and super yummy flavor to the casserole. It adds the flavor of onions without the work of dicing them. The cans of cream of mushroom soup and cheese really give this dish a creamy texture. Quick and easy to throw together, this tuna noodle casserole is a great family meal.

Get the recipe.

Trivia

The first vending machine dispensed holy water. That’s right! A first-century mathematician and engineer, Hero of Alexandria, designed a device that would stop people from stealing holy water from the church. The device was an urn with a hidden mechanism that would dispense holy water as soon as a coin was dropped through a slot.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Gizmo is a very loving Shih~Tzu with anxiety and abandonment issues. But we love him anyway. Lol.” —Don Clark

Drink the water…anywhere!

Leave here with a laugh

