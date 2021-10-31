RV Review: Vintage Airstream Funeral Coach

I normally like to write about new RVs here, but I found one you might be dying to know about. You see, the folks at Airstream found themselves with an issue in the late 1970s – a coach market that was in serious decline. In fact, it was pretty dead at the dealerships for the company’s then-new motorhomes.

And that makes sense. In the late 1970s, just as the new Airstream products were about to drop, a second oil embargo happened. So the big, heavy, silver boxes with their Chevrolet 454 V8 engines weren’t at the top of a lot of people’s shopping lists.

Airstream Funeral Coach 1 of 7

So the company’s brass thought outside the box. Well, outside certain boxes, because they designed an Airstream to carry a very specific box – a coffin. Then they also added seating for 14 of the guest of honor’s favorite people and created the Airstream Funeral Coach.

This nifty motorhome allowed for a one-vehicle funeral procession, depending on how popular the decedent was. Instead of two limousines and a hearse and the three or four professionals it took to drive those, one individual could motor this machine down the road while the 14 guests sat in airline-style seats as well as a large U-shaped couch.

In other words, this motorhome gave traditional hearses and limousines stiff competition. Still, it’s good that the funeral parlors found themselves coffin up less cash with one of these as opposed to three traditional vehicles.

So, while this beast still got lousy fuel economy, it was better than driving three big Cadillacs down the road. And, at $85,000, it was cheaper than three big Cadillacs, as well.

Plenty of room in the Airstream Funeral Coach

Not only was there room for the guest of honor’s 14 living friends and family, but the back of this machine opened wide to swallow 20 baskets of flowers.

Even though the idea made a lot of sense, these didn’t fly off the shelves, as some people are haunted by change. Only about 32 of these were built from 1981–1991, and one turns up for sale every once in a while. They tend not to sell quickly, though, as people are spooked by anything related to the funeral industry.

However, if you’re dying to see one, you can visit the forthcoming Airstream Heritage Center when it opens. It’s been a bit delayed, though, as pulling this off is quite an undertaking.

