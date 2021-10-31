News for RVers #1024, Sunday edition

Welcome back to North America’s best source for news and information for RVers. As if the past year hasn’t been scary enough, here we are at Halloween 2021. We hope you find yourself at a great campground tonight where you can pass out candy to the littles (even if you have to toss it to them at a distance). For those Snowbirds now migrating south, be careful out there, and enjoy the warm winter. As always, we at RVtravel.com appreciate your help through voluntary contributions to keep this newsletter coming your way; and be sure to check out all of our other RV-related newsletters.

Sunday, October 31, 2021

The Cover Story: "We're done with Facebook."

Sheet metal, ladders and glue … Missing RV parts aren’t always the big stuff

RV manufacturers are still fighting through the perfect storm of broken supply chains, missing parts, hiring woes, and unprecedented consumer demand. While supply chain issues conjure images of missing water heaters, air conditioners and refrigerators, the parts that are really gumming up the manufacturing process might surprise you. Continue reading this surprising report.

Correct figures shed new light on industry shipments

Last Sunday we published a piece comparing wholesale shipments of RVs to actual registrations of RVs. We covered a six-month span, March through August, comparing statistics for both 2020 and 2021. The title of the story suggested that the RV industry might be blowing some hot air. If you poke somebody with a stick, you can expect a reaction. On Monday, an official from the RVIA requested we take a closer look at our statistics and print a correction. It took a lot of time and number crunching, but the correct figures have shed new light on our premise. Continue reading.

Campground Crowding: Reader says “Sites like this one” are ruining it! – But we’re only trying to help…

RV sales have skyrocketed and more people than ever are taking up RVing. The result is campground crowding like never before! In this weekly blog, RV Travel readers discuss their experiences. This week readers lament the increase in trash and litter they’re finding even in remote areas and how we can help. Also, more travelers are encountering little to no problems finding campsites or making reservations. However, one reader blames sites like ours, RVtravel.com, for all the campground crowding. Uh oh. Read all about it here.

Winter to become the new summer at national parks and other public lands

Could winter be the new summer when it comes to tourists visiting national parks and public lands? That’s the premise behind a new report in the journal Global Environmental Change. The report says that as the planet continues to warm up due to climate change, demand for outdoor recreation on public lands in hot summer months just might nosedive. Interesting reading.

In today’s review, industry insider Tony Barthel looks at the Vintage Airstream Funeral Coach. This RV was designed by Airstream “to carry a very specific box – a coffin. Then they also added seating for 14 of the guest of honor’s favorite people and created the Airstream Funeral Coach.” Creepy… but cool! Check it out.

That was the RV week that was

October 24–30, 2021

Yosemite Falls roars back to life. Last week’s rains in California have radically changed the flow at the popular Yosemite Falls in Yosemite National Park. The massive storm broke records in the state, and also changed the status of the iconic waterfall from “dry” to “roaring.” Images from the Yosemite Conservancy webcam Oct. 21 showed there was no water going over the falls. On Sunday, the same webcame showed a massive flow of water after the Yosemite Valley received more than five inches of rain that day alone. The park was also under a flash flood alert Sunday and Monday.

Public can comment on new Oregon RV site fee boost. The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is seeking public comments on an administrative rule amendment that would require out-of-state RVers to pay an additional 25%. Under the current system, out-of-state campers just pay the RV site rate. Oregon residents with RVs pay both the RV site rate plus an RV license plate fee, some of which goes to state park operations. Additional revenue from this surcharge will go to pay for day-to-day operations and repairs to state parks. Public comments will be accepted until 5 p.m. Friday, November 10. Your comments on the matter can be submitted here.

Thousands of trees might need to be removed from Generals Highway. An estimated 10,000 trees of various species may need to be removed along the Generals Highway in Sequoia National Park. The trees are in a weakened condition due to drought, disease, and wildfire, and could pose a risk to park visitors and structures. “This is a whole different mishmash of different types of trees,” said Kimberly Kaschalk, a spokesperson for the KNP Wildfire Complex. “We have incense cedar, there’s different types of pine, it’s just in the entire forest, not just sequoia groves, and it’s not necessarily sequoia trees. They’re assessing all of the trees in the burn areas to see which ones need to be taken down, which just need a little trimming and maintenance. … The last thing they want is for a tree to come down and either block the road completely and strand people or heaven forbid hit someone.”

Can the flying RV be far behind? Chinese electric-vehicle maker Xpeng announced plans for its new flying car last week, which it says it will start producing in 2024. The company is partnering with a firm called HT Aero, which raised $500 million in funding last week too. The low-altitude flying car will have a steering wheel for driving on roads as well as a single lever for flying modes. Lift is provided by rotors that fold away for land driving. It will have a maximum flight time of 35 minutes and will sell for about $157,000. If you think this company is nuts, consider that it has sold 30,000 “regular” electric sedans in China this year. No word how this new flying car will tow.

Maybe your towable should be a shipping container. The U.S. trucking industry is reporting that it’s short about 80,000 drivers. That’s the worst shortage that industry has ever seen, and it comes at a time when the country can least afford it due to ongoing supply chain issues. The shortage started before the COVID-19 pandemic, but has picked up steam in recent months. While RVers may be benefitting from more open roads with fewer truckers, note that truck drivers move more than 70% of all U.S. goods. Industry experts are saying it’s likely to get worse, with the shortage growing to 160,000 drivers by 2030. It’s estimated that one million new drivers will have to be recruited to close the gap caused by increasing demand for freight, projected retirements, and other issues.

This e-car thing is getting real. For those who think the electric car phenomenon is a passing fad, consider that Tesla just took an order for 100,000 of its e-cars from rental giant Hertz. The big order caused Tesla’s stock price to jump 12.7% and gave the company a market capitalization of $1 trillion. The Hertz deal is worth $4.2 billion alone. Hertz CEO Mark Field said that “electric cars are now mainstream,” and that adoption has only just begun.

Hertz plans to offer 50,000 of those new Teslas for rent to Uber drivers. Tesla is now worth as much as the other top 19 automakers combined, including Toyota, GM, Honda and Nissan.

Investment trust buys two huge RV parks. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has purchased two large Midwest RV parks for a total of $8.35 million. The parks involved are the Glacier Hill Lakes RV Resort between Dayton and Toledo, Ohio, and the Oak Creek RV Resort in Northern Kentucky. The Oak Creek RV Resort has 99 sites, and Glacier Hill Lakes has 368 sites. Flagship Communities is a new investment trust that is incorporated in Ontario, Canada. It was formed to operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Illinois, Arkansas, and Missouri, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents. No news yet if transient RV owners will still be welcome.

Who needs an RV when you have a hammock? There’s a brand-new camping facility in Tennessee, and it doesn’t accept RVs – or even tents. The Cedar Ridge Hammock Campground at Warrior’s Path State Park near Kingsport, TN, only accepts reservations from hammock campers. “Put a hammock in the tree and a rain fly up, and that’s it. You don’t have to have tent poles or things like that. It’s a lot lighter weight way to experience nature,” said Sarah Leedy, the manager of Warrior’s Path State Park. The park can accommodate up to 72 hammocks at a time. Just bring your own hammock and you’re in business. The project won the award for Excellence in Innovation in Tennessee State Parks in 2021.

Still cranking out the RVs. The RV Industry Association (RVIA) reported yet another record month in September for factory shipments. Shipments rose to 55,014 in September. That beat the previous one-month record of 54,291 set in March 2021. Towable travel trailers accounted for most of the September production (50,696 units).

RV Snowbird Capital of the West has a new claim to fame: A new OHV staging area has just opened in Quartzsite, Arizona. The site marks a new link in the Arizona Peace Trail, which runs from Yuma to Bullhead City, Arizona. The 675-mile trail is full of history – and cactus. Dust-eaters will now have a new place to park their equipment trailers and hit the trail. For more information about the trail, visit the Arizona Peace Trail website here.

New awning to power your stuff. A company called Xponent Power has unveiled a new RV awning that has embedded solar panels. The Xpanse Solar Awning is made of high-efficiency solar panels that fold together when retracted to fit inside a protective shell on the top of your RV. It only takes about 30 seconds to deploy the 16-foot-wide awning and it can be mounted anywhere there is space for the two side-arms. Tony Barthel reviews this awning in yesterday’s newsletter. Read his review here.

Another national park in the wings? There are currently no national parks in New Jersey or Pennsylvania, but that might be about to change. There is a move afoot to make the current Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area into an official national park. The area straddles the border between Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The effort is being led by the state chapters of the Sierra Club. The clubs said a national park designation would increase funding and address needed amenities and infrastructure.

Great places to camp and stargaze. If you’re looking for the best campgrounds to sit right outside your rig and stargaze, the International Dark-Sky Places Association (IDA) has a list for you. The site has gathered the Top 10 “dark sky parks” that are light-free. The IDA tracks the darkest places in the world. The good news is that all but two places on the list are in the U.S. Finally, places to go where those twinkling, varicolored RV lights aren’t allowed. Here’s a snapshot of the list:

Indian Ridge Campground, Middle Fork River Forest Preserve, Penfield, Illinois Warrumbungle National Park, Warrumbungle, Australia Medicine Rock State Park, Ekalaka, Montana Galloway Forest, Creebridge, United Kingdom Buffalo National River, St. Joe, Arkansas Goblin Valley State Park, Green River, Utah Prineville Reservoir State Park, Prineville, Oregon Kissimmee Prairie Preserve, Okeechobee, Florida Cherry Springs State Park, Coudersport, Pennslyvania Cosmic Campground, Glenwood, New Mexico

Tornado takes out 50 new RVs. An EF-3 tornado that ripped through Fredericktown, Missouri, last Sunday severely damaged homes and businesses in the town, including destroying 50 new RVs at the 72 West Motors RV & Camper Sales lot. Fredericktown is about 90 miles south of St. Louis. The storm had winds of up to 165 mph.

Hiker missing in Olympic National Park. Searchers are looking for a 78-year-old Beaver, Washington, man who was reported missing after a day trip in Olympic National Park. Duane Miles was last seen Oct. 19 as he was traveling to the Graves Creek area of the Washington park. He never returned and was reported missing Oct. 23. His vehicle was found parked at the Graves Creek Campground.

New Foxwoods, CT, campground welcomed by some park owners. Some current campground owners in Connecticut welcome new Foxwoods RV park. Plans for a new 304-site RV park in Preston, Connecticut, is being welcomed by some other local campground owners. Foxwoods Resort Casino is set to open the new park in spring 2023 in cooperation with Blue Water Development Corporation. The park will include a pool, water slide, splash pad, tennis and volleyball courts, a pavilion and a store. Other area campground owners say they expect the new park to bring in more campers for them, too. “The more traffic and the more amenities you bring in, the more traffic that creates in the area,” said Jason Guyot, president and CEO of Foxwoods Resort Casino. Dave Nowakowski, owner of the Sunfox Campground in Lisbon, Connecticut, said, “There’s definitely a shortage of campsites in our area right now.”

Discounted camping for vets. In honor of Veterans Day, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), in cooperation with U.S. Hotels, will offer U.S. military, both active duty and veterans, a 30% discount off one camping, getaway rental, state-operated cabin, or resort lodge stay during the month of November. “It is an honor to support the men and women who are and have proudly served our country,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz. “This is a great way for these heroes to make amazing memories with their families and friends at our state parks.” To check availability or to make a reservation for state-operated camping, cabins, and other facilities, visit reserveohio.com.

High-tech Halloween. Just when you thought Halloween would feel a bit more normal, along comes an app called Nextdoor. The app, which is primarily used to connect neighbors, has a special feature this Halloween. Users can go onto an interactive map and list if they are (or aren’t) giving out Halloween candy. Trick-or-Treaters can then use the app to plan their routes and “maximize” their candy take. If you’ve got a “spooky” house they don’t want to miss, you can mark that on the map, too. The feature is sponsored by Reeses Candies. Heck, if might even work at your current campground.

Suspect flees police into Boise RV park. Boise, Idaho, police chased a fleeing suspect into an RV park last week that ended up in an hours-long standoff and the shutting down of I-84. The suspect exited a truck near the campground, fired a shot at officers and fled to a nearby trailer at the Mountain View RV Park. The shot didn’t hit any officers. Thomas Kuyper, 36, was eventually persuaded to come out of the trailer and was arrested.

Oh, the irony. The housing market is so tight in the Capital of RV Manufacturing in Elkhart, Indiana, that workers are being forced to purchase RVs to live in. One Elkhart company said they’ve sold nearly 900 RVs just this year. Business is booming in Elkhart, and so is the regular housing market. There aren’t enough rentals, so those who can purchase a home are buying them up and those who can’t are living in the trailers most of them manufacture. The median home value in Elkhart is about $200,000. No word if the RV workers who are now living in their own products are having to wait for replacement parts.

New partnership lifts profile of Native American tribes. The National Parks Service is partnering with the American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association to ensure the contributions, cultures and traditions of Native Americans are incorporated into exhibits and programming at sites across the country. The park service says it highlights the history of Native Americans, Alaska Natives and Native Hawaiians throughout the year. The five-year agreement with the Association will expand opportunities, officials said.

Fire consumes RV in Eureka RV park. Firefighters in Eureka, California, thought they were responding to save a 4-year-old reportedly trapped in a burning RV at the Shoreline RV Park. When they arrived, they found that the child had already been rescued. The fire was put out within 10 minutes. One dog in the RV did not survive.

Paint nick or chip on your RV? Easy fix!

Writer Nanci Dixon recently wrote about how to easily fix a paint nick or chip on your RV. The manufacturer showed her how to touch up the spot with mini automotive paintbrushes. “Merely wipe the damaged area clean, dip the paint stick in the touch-up paint, wipe off excess paint and dab the nick.” See the difference and buy the brushes here for about $10.

Ford 2021 F-150 offers PowerBoost hybrid engine option

The 3.5-liter PowerBoost hybrid engine is offered as an option in the 2021 Ford F-150 and changes the game for V-6 engines in pickup trucks. The combination of a V-6 and a pickup truck was once relegated to use as service vehicles and for supervisors to drive. Ford’s creation of the hybrid PowerBoost has raised the V-6 to a new level of functionality and usefulness. The PowerBoost performs at the level of a V-8, uses less gasoline, and takes advantage of proven technology to handle wear and tear once reserved for V-8 engines. Learn more.

Is this your RV?

Reader poll

What will you do tonight to celebrate Halloween?

We've also heard …

Trail Ridge Road closed for the season. The popular 48-mile Trail Ridge Road through Rocky Mountain National Park is now closed for the winter. The road connects the Colorado towns of Estes Park and Grand Lake.

Want to be a Florida resident? Here’s how. There are a lot of tax advantages to claiming Florida as your primary state of residence. For starters, there’s no income tax in the Sunshine State. But becoming an official Florida resident can be tricky, especially for snowbirds. For information on how to get it done right, click here.

The price of gasoline keeps inching up. Dick Smith of Sacramento sent along this photo he took in Gualala, California (pop. 2093), where the price of unleaded gas has now reached $5 a gallon.

Linn County, Iowa, closing campgrounds today. Linn County Conservation is closing down campgrounds at Morgan Creek Park, Pinicon Ridge Park and Wanatee Park on Sunday, Oct. 31.

New RV park proposed for Indiana. The Brown County, Indiana, Board of Zoning Appeals is set to hear a proposal from a developer who wants to build an RV park along Old State Road 46. The new park would have 180 sites, and developer Stephen Alexander wants to have it open by summer 2022.

Glamping cabins with reflective walls almost disappear into forest. A Quebec company is building prefabricated “glamping cabins” that are intended to blend into the landscape so much they almost disappear. One side of the cabins has a full-length reflective surface that mirrors the nearby woods. The cabins are in Petite-Riviere-Saint-Francois, Quebec, a popular skiing location outside Quebec City.

A directory of where to camp on public lands – Expanded 2nd edition!

The recently published 2nd edition of the Bureau of Land Management Camping book describes 1,273 camping areas managed by the BLM in 14 states. Details for each camping area include the number of campsites, amenities, facilities, fees, reservation information, GPS coordinates, and more. You’ll want this book if you camp or are interested in camping on BLM land. Learn more or order.

Shop BIG this year. This one is for all you Class A owners (just kidding). Neiman Marcus just came out with its 95th edition of the Neiman Marcus Christmas Book. So now you too can be the owner of a $6.1 million diamond ring. By the way, the National Retail Federation is predicting the highest holiday sales on record this year (up 10.5%), despite supply chain woes.

More folks are lighting up. The pandemic apparently wasn’t good for smokers’ efforts to quit. The Federal Trade Commission is reporting that cigarette sales rose last year for the first time in 20 years, up 8 million packs. Sales had fallen steadily since 2000, but the combination of more disposable income and the stress, anxiety and the boredom of the pandemic took its toll on smokers.

Fewer homeless in LA and MS. If you’re tired of sharing your favorite boondocking spot with homeless folks, you might try Louisiana or Mississippi. Despite having the highest poverty rates in the country, those two states have the lowest rates for homelessness. Experts say that’s due to much more affordable housing costs in both states.

Same burger, different math. You’ve undoubtedly seen the memes about A&W Restaurant’s goof in the 1980s, when it marketed a 1/3-pound burger as a larger alternative to McDonald’s Quarter Pounder. They discovered that the general public didn’t know their fractions, and many thought since a 4 is bigger than a 3, that 1/3 was smaller than 1/4. A&W is trying again, but this time they are marketing it as a 3/9 lb. burger to get around that troublesome math.

HAVE YOU SEEN THIS STOLEN RV?

This one hasn’t been gone for long. On Monday, October 25, somebody popped into SeeGrins RV in Gilroy, California. They popped out with a Viking popup trailer, with highly distinguishable lime green accent stripe paint. The owner is deeply saddened. Having only had the rig since June, they hadn’t yet given the little rig much “personality,” so the only striking feature is the plate. At the time of theft, the California tag was 4UA3824. If you know something, please contact the Gilroy, California, detachment of the CHP. Phone them at (408) 848-2324, and refer to CHP case number S-0061-725-71. Did someone rip off your ride? Let us post information on your stolen RV. Email Russ (at) rvtravel.com. See many more recently stolen RVs. Let’s help find these for their owners and maybe even put the crooks in the slammer. Click here.

Campground and RV Park News

Developments in places where we stay across the USA

Janet Groene reports each week on developments at RV parks and campgrounds across the USA and Canada. There’s a lot of good information here that you can use to plan your travels. Read the current installment of “Campground and RV Park News” here.

RV recalls posted since our last newsletter

• Forest River RV recalls some XLR toy haulers for fire danger

• Some Coachmen Catalina trailers recalled for cooktop fire risk

• Triple E RV recall: Exhaust vents could ignite RVs’ wood frames

Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel as of October 25, 2021:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $3.38 [Calif.: $4.39]

Change from week before: Up 6 cents; Change from year before: Up $1.24.

Diesel: $3.71 [Calif.: $4.60]

Change from week before: Up 4 cents; Change from year before: Up $1.33.

Brain Teaser

There’s a red-eyed mummy among the others. Can you find it? Click the image to enlarge.

Upcoming RV shows

• Greensboro RV Show, January 7-9, Greensboro, NC

• Gulf Coast RV Show, January 7-9, Mobile, AL

• Knoxville RV Super Show, January 7-9, Sevierville, TN

• NCRVDA Greensboro RV Show, January 7-9, Greensboro, NC

• South Carolina RV & Camping Show, January 7-9, Greenville, SC

• Ohio RV and Boat Show, January 7-16, Columbus, OH

• Indy RV Expo, January 8-16, Indianapolis, IN

• Quartzsite RV Show, January 22-30, Quartzsite, Arizona

See the list of upcoming RV shows.

Recipe of the Day

Halloween Pumpkin Soup With Smoked Bacon

by Racquel Sweeney from Donegal

When we first went to try this, we thought it would be slightly sweet. Our taste buds were nicely surprised at how savory this soup is! A really good creamy soup to enjoy on a cool fall day. The smoked bacon really added a depth of flavor everyone is sure to enjoy!

A dinner that’s delicious and festive? Count us in!

Did you miss yesterday’s recipe, Jack-O’-Lantern Cheese Ball? Get it here.

Other recipes featured in this week’s Daily Tips Newsletters:

• Hearty Herb and Cabernet Beef Stew

• Cinnamon Chip Pumpkin Muffins

• Crock Pot Carmelized Onions, Beer & Cheese Bisque

• Mandarin Orange Strawberry Spinach Salad

• Halloween Crunch

Brain teaser answer:

The Perfect Scam Podcast

Every Sunday we present a podcast from AARP about scams and how crooks are stealing your money, often via telemarketing. Their efforts are often most successful with people 65 years and older who fall victim to the scammers’ sophisticated techniques. Here is this week’s episode.

Sunday funny

Forget pumpkin carving! Give propane-tank-carving a try! Emily Woodbury recently saw these Halloween-“carved” propane bottles outside a store in Saugatuck, Michigan.

Today in History

