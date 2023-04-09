RV roof replacement from start to finish; the worst roof we’ve ever seen!

Let this post be your reminder to keep up on routine maintenance, especially when concerning your roof. You do not want to have to do a full RV roof replacement, so be sure to keep up with its maintenance. This includes keeping up with your roof sealants, side seams and insert moldings at the roof line. The below videos show the dangers of not keeping up on RV routine maintenance.

A full RV roof replacement

Check out this trailer roof replacement from start to finish! This is one of the worst roofs we have seen as the roof literally is scooped away in pieces. Dustin and Dave share their best practices.



DIY Products

There are the products my technicians use on a repair like this:

Scrapers – These are perfect to use when removing sealant/silicone on the edges and the side of the body for resealing.

Acrysol – This is a great, low-grade solvent that we use to clean silicone/sealant, decal remover, etc.

My technicians favor BOSS 378 silicone: Clear White Black There are other brands out there. Just be sure to use silicone that is RV-grade.



Dicor Non-Sag Sealant — You will want to use non-sag sealant on all corners and side seams on the roof. Non-Sag Sealant is offered in several colors:

— You will want to use non-sag sealant on all corners and side seams on the roof. Non-Sag Sealant is offered in several colors: White

Black

Grey

Dove Bright White

Tan

Ivory

Dicor Self-Leveling Sealant – Roof surface, for moldings, seams, vents, skylights, etc.

More from Dustin

Read more of Dustin’s articles here.

##RVT1099