RV roof replacement from start to finish; the worst roof we’ve ever seen!

Let this post be your reminder to keep up on routine maintenance, especially when concerning your roof. You do not want to have to do a full RV roof replacement, so be sure to keep up with its maintenance. This includes keeping up with your roof sealants, side seams and insert moldings at the roof line. The below videos show the dangers of not keeping up on RV routine maintenance.
A full RV roof replacement
Check out this trailer roof replacement from start to finish! This is one of the worst roofs we have seen as the roof literally is scooped away in pieces. Dustin and Dave share their best practices.
DIY Products
There are the products my technicians use on a repair like this:
- Scrapers – These are perfect to use when removing sealant/silicone on the edges and the side of the body for resealing.
- Acrysol – This is a great, low-grade solvent that we use to clean silicone/sealant, decal remover, etc.
- My technicians favor BOSS 378 silicone:
- CRL Tapered Plastic End Stick Tool CRL216
- Kent Auto Body Cleaner
- Heavy Duty Vinyl Insert Trim, 1 inch Wide, 100 foot Roll (comes in black, white or colonial)
- Dicor Non-Sag Sealant — You will want to use non-sag sealant on all corners and side seams on the roof. Non-Sag Sealant is offered in several colors:
- White
- Black
- Grey
- Dove Bright White
- Tan
- Ivory
Dicor Self-Leveling Sealant – Roof surface, for moldings, seams, vents, skylights, etc.
More from Dustin
Read more of Dustin’s articles here.
##RVT1099