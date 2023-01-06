Important RV roof side seam maintenance

Now that winter is in full swing, it’s more important than ever to ensure your RV is watertight. I often see that side seams on RV roofs are neglected. When looking at the roof line edge on your RV, be sure the molding is making good contact with the roof. If the sealant on the side edge is cracked, loose, separated or missing, it’s time for some RV roof side seam maintenance!

How to perform RV roof side seam maintenance

Pull the insert molding loose from the rail.

Tighten the molding. Reinstall the insert molding in rail.

Scrape loose sealant off at side seam. Thoroughly clean the molding and roof surface with Acrysol. Let molding and roof surface dry.

Apply a thin layer of Dicor Non-Sag Sealant to the roof/molding edge. Pro-Tip: I like to cut the Dicor bottle tip small, then pinch with pliers to make a “frosting tip.” This makes it easier to spread down/feather in place. You can also knock it down with a wet finger. Above all else, take your time.



Products to use

Dicor Non-Sag Sealant — You will want to use non-sag sealant on all corners and side seams on the roof. Non-Sag Sealant is offered in several colors: White Black Grey Dove Bright White Tan Ivory

Plastic scrapers — This is a great tool for removing sealant/silicone from the roof and body of an RV.

Acrysol — This is a low-grade solvent that we use to clean and remove silicone, sealant and decals. This solvent cleaner leaves no film. Whatever you clean with it is prepped and ready to be resealed.

Dustin owns and operates California RV Specialists, an independent RV repair shop located in Lodi, CA.

Be sure to check out his YouTube channel where he shares what’s going on in the shop and the product offerings in the store. Dustin is also very active on Facebook. Join his group, RV Repairs and Tips – What’s in the shop!

Dustin proudly operates the business alongside his wife, Ashley; but the true pair that run the show are their Boston Terriers, Arvie and Hitch.

