My RV salesman lied to me! Why should I be shocked?

“If your mother says she loves you, check it out!” That was a popular saying in my early days as a newspaper reporter.

It may seem kind of cruel, but what it means is, “Don’t believe anything until you have confirmed it with a second source.” Or even a third source!

That was a hard-won lesson in journalism. And it’s now a hard-won lesson in purchasing an RV.

I know RV salesmen are not always the most trustworthy people in the world, but still, I recently threw caution to the wind.

I thought I had done my due diligence by Googling complaints about a specific dealership and talking at length to the model’s representatives at the Tampa RV Show. I’m not going to name the manufacturer, but it is a small company with a good reputation.

Lulled into a false sense of security, I believed the RV salesman. I still knew enough to ask important questions. “Why did the owner sell her rig after only having it one year?” And “Why was it at the factory when it was posted for sale?”

It’s essential to try to figure out why a used RV is being sold. What you want to hear is something like, “The owner died.” That’s callous, but it’s reassuring. It means he went to his grave still in love with that wonderful, expensive vehicle.

The RV salesman’s answer was, “She traded up to the same model, three feet longer, because she wanted the dinette.” And the second answer was, “She poked a hole in it.”

Fast forward a few months. I found the owner while searching some old threads on my RV manufacturer’s owner’s Facebook site. And I found half a dozen of her posts detailing the many problems that had to be fixed.

She didn’t buy from the same manufacturer. She didn’t even buy an RV any longer than the one she had.

We talked. It was at the factory because it had water damage from serious water leaks. She walked away with a heart-wrenching $70,000 trade-in loss. She couldn’t take it anymore. It was in the shop more than on the road and that was not the lifestyle she had signed up for.

Two lies from one salesman. It’s my word against his. Tough luck.

Have I had problems? My slide has been fixed four times. My refrigerator died—for good (more on that here). Other than that, it’s been OK, but it’s taking me a while to shake the feeling my RV is haunted by its storied past.

I also violated one of my cardinal rules—don’t buy an RV built during Covid. There were too many staff changes and parts shortages and even more ways to screw up the build we all deserve. And I did it: I fell in love and didn’t follow my own often-spoken advice.

I sure wish I had had my reporter’s hat on before I bought my “new” rig. I should have asked more questions of more people. And now I think I should have gotten the salesman’s claims in writing.

What would it take to force the RV industry to allow the buyer to interview the former owner of a used rig for sale? That certainly wouldn’t suit the dealers—but it sure would be an honest way of doing business.

What do you think? Any advice on where I went wrong?

