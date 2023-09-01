Forget dirty, crowded campground pools. Swim in your own private pool oasis

It finally hit our current RV park—the extreme summer heat, that is. Oh, it’s been hot for most of the summer, but this last week was brutal! The (melted) icing on the cake? Our RV park has no pool! The solution? A public pool! Or, even better, what about a private pool… that’s public? Swimply is the answer to that!

Water-cooled

There’s nothing better on a horribly hot day than dipping into the cool water of a swimming pool. Usually when RVing, we don’t feel a swimming pool is a necessity. However, the weather forecast calls for temperatures here to hit the 100+ degree mark for the next several consecutive days. Ugh. Suddenly, a pool sounds a bit more like a necessity!

If you’ve ever wanted to find a pool to enjoy and your RV park lacks one, here are some alternative ideas to try.

City pool

The medium-sized city nearest to our current RV park has a city pool. The non-resident entrance fee is $10 per person, per day. With our RV’s indoor afternoon temperature inching toward 85 degrees, that pool fee sounded quite reasonable.

Then I read the fine print: “All guests must be accompanied by a pool member.” Pool members reside within the city limits and pay a yearly $200 fee! Suffice it to say that we have no personal connections with anyone in the city, so the city pool was a no-go for us. You may fare better in the locations you visit. It’s worth a try, right?

YMCA

If you have a current YMCA membership, you may be able to use the swimming pool at another Y, even when far from home. Many Y’s across America participate in the Nationwide Program, but you’ll want to call ahead. There may be some restrictions, blackout dates, and other qualifying criteria. The Y near our RV park did not participate in the Nationwide Program. You may have better results, depending on where you’re traveling.

Swimply

I was talking to my son about my search for a swimming pool and he suggested Swimply. This is an online service that matches private pool owners with folks who want to swim. Pool owners list their pools with Swimply, submit pictures and a brief description, and note their fees. Swimply posts the pool on their website and guarantees liability insurance for the pool owner.

I found a wonderful pool listed for $25 per hour at a home quite close to our RV park. My husband and I enjoyed a fabulous, private, backyard setting while cooling off in the pool. We paid through Swimply’s secure payment system, and returned to our RV relaxed, refreshed, and much cooler, too! We didn’t swim every day, of course, but that one short respite from the heat surely helped!

Bonus: Swimply also matches folks with tennis and pickleball courts for rent. Give this app a try to see for yourself.

RELATED

##RVT1120