RV Service Centers and Repairs Report: ‘They LOST my couch and put a hole in my recliner!’

In this new column, we'll summarize some of your emails and comments regarding RV service centers and repairs.

Note: Any service centers and mobile techs mentioned here are the opinions of our readers and not RVtravel.com.

Here’s what you had to say:

Only place to go for service

Neal D. has the place in Hixson, Tennessee, to take an RV. “If your RV breaks in/near Chattanooga, Tennessee, call Northgate Parts on Boy Scout Road in Hixson, Tennessee. An extremely discriminating uncle ONLY took his motorhomes there, so I followed his lead five years ago (2017) with our first motorhome.

“I have NEVER been disappointed by Harvey (service manager) or his staff. They ONLY work on the house side and have always gotten me in ASAP. They schedule work and follow it. I have been there several times and they may have kept the RV overnight one or two times.

“We talk extensively before my appointment so they know why I think something is wrong, where it is, and what it’s doing. Most recently (April 2022) we had some minor work for them and the water pump failed as we arrived. We called our chassis/engine/transmission guy who sent a tech across town to diagnose and repair (confirmed it was only the water pump).

“Northgate Parts gave the engine tech room a service bay so he could easily complete the repair. As soon as he left, the Northgate techs started their work. That was only the second time our RV was kept overnight! 🙂 They start work at 8 AM and we always have the RV there at 7:45 AM. It is usually finished and ready for us to retrieve by 3 PM the same day.”

They LOST the couch!

Joe K.’s upholstery work is not going well. He explains, “I took my Canyon Star to Berryland Campers on April 15, 2022, to have the seats reupholstered. Newmar furnished the new leather seat covers for the captain’s chairs and couch. They also supplied two new recliners and two new kitchen chairs.

“Today is September 4, 2022. Berryland LOST the couch, and punched a hole in one recliner. The second recliner is jammed and will not recline, and the passenger chair’s footrest will not operate.

“I called to speak to the service manager, but he never returned my calls, nor did the owner. I did reach out to Newmar Customer Service and they did have a three-way conversation with myself and the service manger, which didn’t help. Please, save yourself a lot of aggravation. DO NOT BUY from Berryland Campers.” [But keep in mind, there are at least two sides to every story, and this is just one person’s experience.]

Frustration abounds

Brian R. shares his frustration at a slide floor tear and no one will accept the blame. He writes, “Long story short, our slideout floor had to be replaced under warranty due to a leak. That took seven months to get the parts and repairs completed at our local CW. We get our camper home and start preparing for a trip in two weeks. We put out the slide and find a big gouge in the vinyl floor that’s under the slide. We call them back and send pictures to our CW service advisor. He said to come in when we get back from our trip and they will look at it. They have it for two weeks trying to find the cause, and then determine that the slide HAS A DESIGN FLAW!!! They deny any wrongdoing in installing the slide where the floor got ripped by the underside of the slide. But yet, they have no solution to fix it!! FRUSTRATION ABOUNDS.”

Good mobile service

Paul G. has had good luck with mobile service. “We live in our 36′ Phaeton most of the year. We use mobile service for anything house related. We have had good service in our winter home base from West Wind Mobile Service for the past seven years. We have called mobile service from the road and had excellent service with a refrigerator emergency and other immediate needs. The refrigerator emergency repair was faster because we did not need to wait for extended warranty approval—haven’t had that in many years.

“Most routine service is done at Redlands Truck and RV in Redlands, CA. I need to book ahead, usually a month, and plan to arrive at their campground over the weekend with a Monday appointment. Monday morning they have any parts needed and they start work by 8 AM. We have been out by noon or sometimes a day or two if they find something unplanned. They are not the cheapest, but the work is done right the first time every time. We have returned to our selling dealer in Niagara Falls, Colton RV, several times when needing body work when we are near. Generally good work performed in a timely manner. Haven’t used them for anything else since we are seldom anywhere near when we need work.”

They have yet to use their motorhome

Tony S. hasn’t used his motorhome yet. Ugh! He explains, “70 percent of the first year it was in the shop for warranty work. We have yet to use our motorhome. Worst yet is when they say it was repaired and driving away from the shop, the same problem pops up. Also, it is $40 in fuel every time just to get a diagnosis and have to order parts. Only to bring it back ($40) for the repair. Then it’s another $40 because the repair didn’t fix the problem.”

In for the third time…

Marty D. has taken their trailer in three times and it’s still not fixed! He shares, “Our 2021 Flagstaff Micro Lite 25FKBS is in for the third time to replace the antenna. At the first visit, there was a list of warranty issues including radio or TV reception. When we got it back they didn’t do a thing about the reception. Back it goes after our winter in AZ. The dealer has now been bought out by Bish’s RV.

“The list of things to fix still under warranty includes the antenna and a light that won’t turn off. After three weeks we’re told we can pick it up or leave it while they wait for parts. We picked it up, which is a pain as the dealership is 90 minutes away. Now, months later, our TT is back there as the parts finally came in. Hoping this is the last work to be done on these issues.”

Editor’s note

Note from RVtravel.com: If hiring a mobile tech, a small or mega service center, make sure that they are experienced in the issue and have insurance in case something goes wrong. Also, check their warranty policy on the work they perform. Check reviews too and read between the lines—if the review sounds way too good to be true it might be. Compare with several reviews and not just the ones on their website.

