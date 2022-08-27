RV service centers and getting repairs done: Tell us your experience

RV sales have risen and there is a glut of RVs crowding campgrounds, crowding highways and, most of all, crowding RV service centers with sometimes months-long wait times for repairs.

Where are all of the RVs getting serviced? Can they even get parts? If the RV is more than 10 years old, what happens then?

Our horror stories

Trying to get into a service center in a timely manner is almost impossible these days, so my husband has been forced to learn a lot more about RV repair and parts than he ever wanted to. It would be three weeks until a mobile tech could come out for an “emergency repair” on our toilet. And it really was an emergency (think seepage). A service center would just replace the entire toilet in a few weeks but not the parts. Three long days later he had replaced everything on it and disinfected the bathroom. (Thank you, one-day Amazon shipping!)

This spring, we spent three weeks waiting in an RV park to get our RV serviced. Being full-time RVers, at least we were able to live in it while we waited. The service center was full and all the mobile techs were booked out for months. Every time they had a cancellation we grabbed it.

Another thing: It seems many of the techs working in service centers are new to the job. When we put out the slide they worked on, the inside wood molding was yanked off the walls. It took another four days to get back into service and three trips to the office to complain. We finally gave up on them replacing the molding correctly and let them just cut it down.

Questions for you about RV service

Over the next few weeks, we’ll share stories of your RV service experiences. We want to know:

Have you had good luck with great service or not so much?

Did you get good service from knowledgeable technicians?

Are you waiting to get into a service center or have a mobile tech come out?

What has been the average time to get an appointment?

Has your RV been in a service center for a while?

Are you able to get any mobile techs to come out?

Are the service centers able to get parts?

When you do get the repairs done, is the price reasonable?

Please fill out the form below and tell us what your experiences have been like. It can be a horror story, an opinion about what’s going on, a positive experience, or anything else related to the topic. We want to know the great, the good, the bad, and the ugly!

Check back next week for our first column on RV service centers. See you then.

