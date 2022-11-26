RV Service Centers and Repairs Report: They told me my A/C was brand-new, but it was from 1984!

In this column, we summarize some of your emails and comments regarding RV service centers and repairs (we asked you to submit your stories here). We’ll tell you all: the best, the good, the bad and the ugly. At the end of this article, you’ll find a place to submit your own comments. I encourage you to do so.

Keep in mind, we typically only present one side of the story in most of these. Also, any remarks about service centers and mobile techs mentioned are the opinions of our readers and not necessarily RVtravel.com.

Here’s what you had to say:

Shout out to great repair centers!

Verle G. has great things to say about his RV service center. He explains, “Foley Auto and RV repair in Foley, AL, is the place to take your motorhome for chassis repairs. They are a Spartan-certified repair facility but can repair any other brand of chassis. Most RV repair facilities that are not manufacturer-authorized repair facilities, don’t repair SmartWheel steering wheel controls for the horn, wipers, lights, and cruise control.

“This unique repair facility can handle most chassis-related repairs on all brands of motorhome chassis for older (mine is a 2004 Monaco 44′, S diesel pusher chassis) or newer motorhome chassis. Any repair from the frame rails on down or manufactured with the chassis such as a SmartWheel, power train, starter, brakes, etc., is compatible with Foley Auto & RV services. All those diesel pushers or gas-powered coach owners needing repairs in the Gulf Coast region of AL will find a qualified repair service at Foley Auto & RV.”

Another happy reader, Rebecca N. recommends this RV service center: “Great service from Sean at The Outpost in Marshfield, central Wisconsin.”

Randall G. is happy now, too. He says, “Have a 2021 Jayco Redhawk 27N. There was a water leak in the area between the cab and the box. I drove two hours to get it fixed and the dealership gave me a full tank of fuel and a second dry camp battery, but they broke a part putting it in. Back to the dealership I went. I called and called but got no answer.

“I finally just showed up on their doorstep on a Saturday. The main manager told them to fit it in. They got it done in an hour, filled it with fuel and gave me a $200.00 store credit. Found a great RV center in Peoria, IL, (Fourwinds RV). It’s a great place if you need repairs or parts, call Carroll or Don. I go there to get my RV winterized. Only $100.00 and takes about 45 minutes.”

“The best service ever”

Marilyn S. writes about an unlucky incident and the repair service that saved it. “In 2017 we were returning home. One of our always stay-over places is Pendleton, OR. After gassing up, as my husband pulled away from the pumps he cut too sharp and caught the corner of the 5th wheel on the pump guard removing a lot of the corner to the wheels of our trailer.

“Unlucky and lucky we found Drakes RV Repair Service. They treated us so good. Gave us a repair estimate of 13k then amazed us by saying one month if all the parts came in (and they did)! Our 5th wheel was repaired better than the original manufacturing and we picked it up one month to the day. Since that time we always had them work on our RV, every year. We’re always pleased with them. Repairs are perfect and reasonable. Thank you Joe & Roger for the best service ever.”

Get it in writing

Lori S. has some good advice for us and the campers she comes in contact with. She says, “I own a seasonal campground in Minnesota. I have seen all kinds of issues with different camper dealerships. From promising to come to our place to fix campers, to getting campers to bring it in to have work done to it. From incidents we have seen and heard, my advice is to get everything they tell you in black and white. Then they have no choice but to do what is upon them. Campers here are thankful that we tell them to get it in writing. Corporate officials need to be aware of how their business is being run.”

Bought out by Camping World before delivery

Connie T. has no end of issues after Anthem RV was bought out by Camping World. “I bought a 38-ft. 2015 Canyon Trail from Anthem RV in Phoenix, Arizona, in May 2022, to be delivered in June. Had the PDI done and everything worked. However, at the beginning of June, they needed to deliver it earlier than I expected because they got bought out by Camping World.

“When the delivery driver dropped it off he knew nothing about the set up except how to put the slides out. After delivery, I had to return home to Tucson 160 miles away. A week later I came back and the A/C in the main part didn’t work, just the one in the bedroom did.

“When I called to ask about it, I was basically told it was Camping World’s problem because they owned them now. And Camping World said it was Anthem’s problem. I had to buy a swamp cooler and a portable A/C. Now it is winter and the heater doesn’t work, so I got stuck with a lemon in between the buyout. There’s a lot more that happened, but this is the short version.”

Sold a rebuilt A/C and said it was new

This story is nuts! Mary W. had to buy an A/C twice! She explains, “I took my RV to Johnny Walkers in Las Vegas, Nevada, to get a new A/C installed for $900. When it broke two years later, I called a repairman because I was now living in Arizona. He showed me how I had an Itasca rebuilt A/C from 1984. This was in 2011. So for $900 Johnny Walker’s lied to me saying they put a new A/C unit on my RV. They’re just a bunch of liars. The old one couldn’t be fixed. I had to buy another one AGAIN.”

Does his own work but trusts this shop

John D. has found a 4.6 out 5-star shop! “I’ve been there; I get it! The dealer network/special RV shops are expensive and not trustworthy, for the most part. I do a lot of the work myself and don’t mess most of it up, but the heavy stuff you just can’t DIY. I will offer an honest “ATTABOY!” to the one shop I DO trust in the North Texas (Colleyville) area: Pro RV Services (https://www.prorvservices.com/). They are a 4.6 on the Google review scale. While their shop rate is up there with the best of them, their work is excellent, customer service is very good and they are small and friendly.”

Editor’s note

Note from RVtravel.com: If hiring a mobile tech, a small or mega service center, make sure that they are experienced in the issue and have insurance in case something goes wrong. Also, check their warranty policy on the work they perform. Check reviews too and read between the lines—if the review sounds way too good to be true it might be. Compare with several reviews and not just the ones on their website.

